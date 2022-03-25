Brokerages Set St. James’s Place plc (OTCMKTS:STJPF) PT at $1,718.75

Shares of St. James’s Place plc (OTCMKTS:STJPF – Get Rating) have earned an average recommendation of “Hold” from the nine analysts that are covering the stock, MarketBeat Ratings reports. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and three have issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average twelve-month price target among brokerages that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $1,736.25.

A number of analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $1,680.00 price objective on shares of St. James’s Place in a research note on Thursday. Barclays boosted their price objective on St. James’s Place from GBX 1,699 ($22.37) to GBX 1,765 ($23.24) in a research note on Tuesday, January 25th. Morgan Stanley raised shares of St. James’s Place from an “equal weight” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $1,900.00 target price for the company in a report on Tuesday, February 8th. Jefferies Financial Group started coverage on St. James’s Place in a research note on Monday. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their target price on shares of St. James’s Place from GBX 1,700 ($22.38) to GBX 1,600 ($21.06) in a research note on Friday, February 25th.

Get St. James's Place alerts:

Shares of St. James’s Place stock remained flat at $$19.15 on Tuesday. The stock had a trading volume of 17 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,703. St. James’s Place has a 12-month low of $15.54 and a 12-month high of $23.86. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $19.50 and its 200-day simple moving average is $20.69.

St. James’s Place Plc engages in the wealth management business. It offers investment, retirement, protection, intergenerational wealth management, banking and mortgages, and advice for businesses. The company was founded by Nathaniel Charles Jacob Rothschild, Mark Aubrey Weinberg, and Michael Summer Wilson in 1991 and is headquartered in Cirencester, the United Kingdom.

See Also

Want More Great Investing Ideas?

Receive News & Ratings for St. James's Place Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for St. James's Place and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.