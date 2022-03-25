Brokers Offer Predictions for First Quantum Minerals Ltd.’s Q1 2022 Earnings (TSE:FM)

First Quantum Minerals Ltd. (TSE:FM – Get Rating) – Investment analysts at Raymond James cut their Q1 2022 earnings per share estimates for shares of First Quantum Minerals in a research note issued on Tuesday, March 22nd. Raymond James analyst F. Hamed now anticipates that the company will post earnings of $0.40 per share for the quarter, down from their prior estimate of $0.59. Raymond James currently has a “Outperform” rating and a $41.00 target price on the stock. Raymond James also issued estimates for First Quantum Minerals’ FY2022 earnings at $1.85 EPS.

FM has been the subject of several other reports. Scotiabank cut their price target on shares of First Quantum Minerals from C$44.00 to C$43.00 in a research report on Wednesday, February 2nd. BMO Capital Markets started coverage on shares of First Quantum Minerals in a research note on Tuesday, January 18th. They set a “hold” rating and a C$32.00 price objective for the company. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their price objective on shares of First Quantum Minerals from C$38.00 to C$40.00 in a research note on Thursday, March 10th. Morgan Stanley downgraded shares of First Quantum Minerals from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and lowered their price objective for the company from C$39.00 to C$36.00 in a research note on Thursday. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their price objective on shares of First Quantum Minerals from C$36.00 to C$35.00 in a research note on Thursday, February 17th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of C$36.32.

TSE FM opened at C$41.92 on Thursday. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of C$35.99 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of C$30.51. The company has a quick ratio of 1.48, a current ratio of 2.34 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 80.46. First Quantum Minerals has a 12-month low of C$20.67 and a 12-month high of C$42.85. The firm has a market cap of C$28.76 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 27.52.

The firm also recently declared a Semi-Annual dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 6th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, April 14th will be given a $0.005 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, April 13th. First Quantum Minerals’s payout ratio is presently 0.53%.

In other news, Director Philip K.R. Pascall sold 81,582 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of C$36.72, for a total transaction of C$2,995,691.04. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 5,872,725 shares in the company, valued at approximately C$215,646,462. Also, Director G. Clive Newall sold 50,772 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, March 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of C$42.00, for a total transaction of C$2,132,424.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 2,193,461 shares in the company, valued at C$92,125,362. Insiders sold 289,650 shares of company stock worth $11,262,912 over the last quarter.

First Quantum Minerals Ltd. engages in the exploration, development, and production of mineral properties. It primarily explores for copper, nickel, pyrite, gold, silver, and zinc ores, as well as produces acid. The company holds 100% interests in the Ravensthorpe nickel and cobalt mine in Australia; the Sentinel copper project in North Western Province of Zambia; the Las Cruces copper mine in Spain; the Guelb Moghrein copper-gold mine in Mauritania; the PyhÃ¤salmi copper, pyrite, zinc mine in Finland; and the Ãayeli copper-zinc mine in Turkey.

