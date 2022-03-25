Brokers Offer Predictions for Hengan International Group Company Limited’s FY2022 Earnings (OTCMKTS:HEGIY)

Hengan International Group Company Limited (OTCMKTS:HEGIY – Get Rating) – Stock analysts at Jefferies Financial Group lowered their FY2022 earnings per share estimates for shares of Hengan International Group in a research note issued to investors on Tuesday, March 22nd. Jefferies Financial Group analyst A. Ling now forecasts that the company will post earnings of $2.02 per share for the year, down from their prior forecast of $2.33.

Get Hengan International Group alerts:

Separately, Zacks Investment Research upgraded Hengan International Group from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday.

Hengan International Group stock opened at $22.50 on Friday. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $25.45 and its 200 day simple moving average is $25.87. Hengan International Group has a 12-month low of $22.20 and a 12-month high of $35.32. The company has a current ratio of 1.27, a quick ratio of 1.10 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.09.

Hengan International Group Company Profile (Get Rating)

Hengan International Group Company Limited, an investment holding company, manufactures, distributes, and sells personal hygiene products in the People's Republic of China and internationally. The company offers pocket handkerchiefs, box and soft tissue papers, kitchen towels/papers, toilet rolls, first-aid products, enema, garbage and food bags, preservation papers, table cloths and swabbers, sanitary napkins, pantiliners, overnight pants, wet tissues, maternal and child care products, adult and baby diapers, and cleansing products.

Further Reading

Want More Great Investing Ideas?

Receive News & Ratings for Hengan International Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Hengan International Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.