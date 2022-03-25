Brokers Offer Predictions for Rigel Pharmaceuticals, Inc.’s Q1 2022 Earnings (NASDAQ:RIGL)

Rigel Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:RIGL – Get Rating) – Equities researchers at B. Riley issued their Q1 2022 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for Rigel Pharmaceuticals in a research report issued on Wednesday, March 23rd. B. Riley analyst K. Patel expects that the biotechnology company will post earnings of ($0.13) per share for the quarter. B. Riley has a “Neutral” rating and a $4.00 price target on the stock. B. Riley also issued estimates for Rigel Pharmaceuticals’ Q2 2022 earnings at ($0.11) EPS, Q3 2022 earnings at ($0.11) EPS, Q4 2022 earnings at ($0.10) EPS, FY2022 earnings at ($0.45) EPS, FY2023 earnings at ($0.39) EPS, FY2024 earnings at ($0.30) EPS and FY2025 earnings at ($0.20) EPS.

RIGL has been the subject of several other research reports. TheStreet cut shares of Rigel Pharmaceuticals from a “c-” rating to a “d+” rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 8th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Rigel Pharmaceuticals from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 20th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Rigel Pharmaceuticals has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $7.67.

Shares of NASDAQ RIGL opened at $3.28 on Friday. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $2.71 and a 200 day moving average price of $2.97. Rigel Pharmaceuticals has a 1-year low of $2.19 and a 1-year high of $4.62. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.66, a current ratio of 2.43 and a quick ratio of 2.33. The company has a market cap of $563.12 million, a PE ratio of -29.82 and a beta of 1.36.

Rigel Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:RIGL – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, March 1st. The biotechnology company reported ($0.13) earnings per share for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of ($0.13). The company had revenue of $20.41 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $21.20 million. Rigel Pharmaceuticals had a negative return on equity of 31.64% and a negative net margin of 12.00%.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY lifted its stake in shares of Rigel Pharmaceuticals by 17.7% in the third quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY now owns 43,511 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $158,000 after purchasing an additional 6,541 shares during the period. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD lifted its position in shares of Rigel Pharmaceuticals by 29.3% during the 2nd quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 56,847 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $247,000 after acquiring an additional 12,895 shares during the period. Marshall Wace LLP acquired a new stake in shares of Rigel Pharmaceuticals in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $251,000. Telemetry Investments L.L.C. increased its stake in Rigel Pharmaceuticals by 53.1% in the 3rd quarter. Telemetry Investments L.L.C. now owns 122,500 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $445,000 after purchasing an additional 42,500 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Summit Global Investments acquired a new position in Rigel Pharmaceuticals during the third quarter worth $801,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 80.08% of the company’s stock.

Rigel Pharmaceuticals, Inc operates as a clinical stage biotechnology company. It discovers and develops novel, targeted drugs in the therapeutic areas of immunology, oncology and immune oncology. The firm focuses on intracellular signalling pathways and related targets that are critical to disease mechanisms.

