Brokers Set Expectations for Wingstop Inc.’s Q1 2022 Earnings (NASDAQ:WING)

Wingstop Inc. (NASDAQ:WING – Get Rating) – Investment analysts at Wedbush decreased their Q1 2022 earnings estimates for Wingstop in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday, March 23rd. Wedbush analyst N. Setyan now forecasts that the restaurant operator will earn $0.37 per share for the quarter, down from their previous forecast of $0.42. Wedbush has a “Outperform” rating and a $165.00 price objective on the stock. Wedbush also issued estimates for Wingstop’s Q2 2022 earnings at $0.33 EPS, Q3 2022 earnings at $0.38 EPS, Q4 2022 earnings at $0.41 EPS, Q1 2023 earnings at $0.48 EPS, Q2 2023 earnings at $0.46 EPS, Q3 2023 earnings at $0.51 EPS and Q4 2023 earnings at $0.48 EPS.

Wingstop (NASDAQ:WING – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, February 16th. The restaurant operator reported $0.24 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.32 by ($0.08). The business had revenue of $72.00 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $73.54 million. Wingstop had a net margin of 15.10% and a negative return on equity of 12.62%. The company’s revenue was up 13.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.18 EPS.

Other research analysts also recently issued research reports about the company. Royal Bank of Canada dropped their price target on Wingstop from $170.00 to $156.00 and set a “sector perform” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, February 17th. Northcoast Research raised Wingstop from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 16th. TheStreet downgraded Wingstop from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 22nd. Barclays boosted their price target on Wingstop from $184.00 to $194.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 15th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft dropped their price target on Wingstop from $172.00 to $168.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, February 17th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $181.53.

WING stock opened at $112.00 on Thursday. The company has a market cap of $3.34 billion, a PE ratio of 78.32, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 6.47 and a beta of 1.35. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $140.10 and a 200 day simple moving average of $159.16. Wingstop has a 52 week low of $110.00 and a 52 week high of $187.35.

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Fifth Third Bancorp boosted its holdings in Wingstop by 11.5% in the third quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 739 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $121,000 after acquiring an additional 76 shares during the last quarter. Pacer Advisors Inc. boosted its holdings in Wingstop by 2.0% in the fourth quarter. Pacer Advisors Inc. now owns 4,310 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $745,000 after acquiring an additional 86 shares during the last quarter. AdvisorShares Investments LLC boosted its holdings in Wingstop by 2.9% in the fourth quarter. AdvisorShares Investments LLC now owns 3,455 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $597,000 after acquiring an additional 96 shares during the last quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. boosted its holdings in Wingstop by 1.6% in the third quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 6,234 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $1,026,000 after acquiring an additional 97 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Louisiana State Employees Retirement System boosted its holdings in Wingstop by 1.3% in the fourth quarter. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System now owns 7,700 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $1,331,000 after acquiring an additional 100 shares during the last quarter.

In related news, insider Donnie Upshaw sold 780 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $154.75, for a total value of $120,705.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Charles R. Morrison sold 5,270 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $150.99, for a total value of $795,717.30. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 8,835 shares of company stock valued at $1,300,835 in the last ninety days. 0.61% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

The company also recently disclosed a None dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, April 7th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, March 24th will be paid a $4.00 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, March 23rd. This is an increase from Wingstop’s previous None dividend of $3.17. Wingstop’s dividend payout ratio is currently 47.55%.

Wingstop Inc, together with its subsidiaries, franchises and operates restaurants under the Wingstop brand name. Its restaurants offer classic wings, boneless wings, and tenders that are cooked-to-order, and hand-sauced-and-tossed in various flavors. As of December 25, 2021, the company had 1,695 franchised restaurants and 36 company-owned restaurants in 44 states and 7 countries worldwide.

