Brookfield Business Partners L.P. (NYSE:BBU) Short Interest Update

Brookfield Business Partners L.P. (NYSE:BBU – Get Rating) was the target of a large growth in short interest in March. As of March 15th, there was short interest totalling 74,700 shares, a growth of 1,233.9% from the February 28th total of 5,600 shares. Approximately 0.1% of the shares of the company are short sold. Based on an average daily volume of 19,100 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 3.9 days.

BBU traded up $1.19 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $30.83. 1,634 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 21,061. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.81, a current ratio of 0.47 and a quick ratio of 0.34. Brookfield Business Partners has a 1-year low of $25.38 and a 1-year high of $51.98. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $40.62 and its 200 day moving average price is $44.36. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.40 billion, a PE ratio of 9.04 and a beta of 1.47.

Brookfield Business Partners (NYSE:BBU – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Friday, February 4th. The business services provider reported ($0.25) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.88 by ($2.13). Brookfield Business Partners had a return on equity of 16.15% and a net margin of 4.16%. The business had revenue of $13.48 billion for the quarter. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $1.97 earnings per share. As a group, analysts expect that Brookfield Business Partners will post 7.27 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 31st. Stockholders of record on Monday, February 28th will be issued a dividend of $0.0625 per share. This represents a $0.25 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.81%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, February 25th. Brookfield Business Partners’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 7.62%.

BBU has been the topic of several recent research reports. TheStreet upgraded Brookfield Business Partners from a “d” rating to a “c-” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Desjardins lifted their price target on Brookfield Business Partners from $57.00 to $59.00 in a research note on Monday, February 7th. National Bank Financial lowered their price target on Brookfield Business Partners from $68.00 to $39.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, March 16th. Zacks Investment Research cut Brookfield Business Partners from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday. Finally, National Bankshares decreased their target price on Brookfield Business Partners from $68.00 to $39.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, March 16th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $50.83.

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in BBU. Invesco Ltd. grew its position in Brookfield Business Partners by 8.4% in the second quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 95,557 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $4,418,000 after buying an additional 7,379 shares during the last quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN boosted its position in shares of Brookfield Business Partners by 7.6% in the second quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 4,951 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $229,000 after buying an additional 350 shares during the period. DORCHESTER WEALTH MANAGEMENT Co grew its holdings in shares of Brookfield Business Partners by 1.2% during the third quarter. DORCHESTER WEALTH MANAGEMENT Co now owns 112,055 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $5,078,000 after buying an additional 1,350 shares in the last quarter. Tandem Capital Management Corp ADV raised its position in Brookfield Business Partners by 0.5% during the third quarter. Tandem Capital Management Corp ADV now owns 55,317 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $2,538,000 after buying an additional 300 shares during the period. Finally, CIBC Asset Management Inc lifted its stake in Brookfield Business Partners by 3.9% in the 3rd quarter. CIBC Asset Management Inc now owns 2,798,602 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $126,847,000 after acquiring an additional 105,500 shares in the last quarter. 75.15% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Brookfield Business Partners L.P. is a private equity firm specializes in acquisition. The firm typically invests in business services, construction, energy, and industrials sector. It prefers to take majority stake in companies. The firm seeks returns of at least 15% on its investments. Brookfield Business Partners L.P.

