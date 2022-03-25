BRP (NASDAQ:DOOO) Shares Gap Up to $70.79

BRP Inc. (NASDAQ:DOOO – Get Rating) gapped up prior to trading on Friday . The stock had previously closed at $70.79, but opened at $74.01. BRP shares last traded at $76.76, with a volume of 17,275 shares changing hands.
A number of research firms have issued reports on DOOO. boosted their target price on BRP from C$125.00 to C$130.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, December 2nd. National Bank Financial decreased their target price on BRP from C$128.00 to C$124.00 in a research note on Thursday, March 3rd. CIBC boosted their target price on BRP from C$134.00 to C$135.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, December 2nd. Robert W. Baird reissued a “buy” rating on shares of BRP in a research note on Monday, December 6th. Finally, Scotiabank initiated coverage on BRP in a research note on Friday, December 17th. They issued an “outperform” rating for the company. Sixteen research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, BRP presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $130.29.
The firm has a 50-day moving average of $74.07 and a 200 day moving average of $83.14. The stock has a market capitalization of $6.28 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.99 and a beta of 2.70.
About BRP (NASDAQ:DOOO)
BRP, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the design, development, manufacture, distribution, and marketing of power sports vehicles and marine products. The firm operates through the Powersports and Marine segments. The Powersports segment includes Year-Round Products, Seasonal Products and Powersports PA&A and OEM Engines.
