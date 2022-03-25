BRP (NASDAQ:DOOO) Shares Gap Up to $70.79

BRP Inc. (NASDAQ:DOOO – Get Rating) gapped up prior to trading on Friday . The stock had previously closed at $70.79, but opened at $74.01. BRP shares last traded at $76.76, with a volume of 17,275 shares changing hands.

A number of research firms have issued reports on DOOO. boosted their target price on BRP from C$125.00 to C$130.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, December 2nd. National Bank Financial decreased their target price on BRP from C$128.00 to C$124.00 in a research note on Thursday, March 3rd. CIBC boosted their target price on BRP from C$134.00 to C$135.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, December 2nd. Robert W. Baird reissued a “buy” rating on shares of BRP in a research note on Monday, December 6th. Finally, Scotiabank initiated coverage on BRP in a research note on Friday, December 17th. They issued an “outperform” rating for the company. Sixteen research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, BRP presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $130.29.

The firm has a 50-day moving average of $74.07 and a 200 day moving average of $83.14. The stock has a market capitalization of $6.28 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.99 and a beta of 2.70.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of DOOO. FMR LLC boosted its position in BRP by 700.7% during the first quarter. FMR LLC now owns 655,115 shares of the company’s stock valued at $18,178,000 after purchasing an additional 573,296 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley raised its stake in BRP by 40.6% in the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 547,463 shares of the company’s stock valued at $42,900,000 after buying an additional 157,974 shares during the period. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC raised its stake in BRP by 278.7% in the second quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC now owns 50,577 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,963,000 after buying an additional 37,223 shares during the period. FNY Investment Advisers LLC bought a new stake in BRP in the third quarter valued at approximately $73,000. Finally, DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale raised its stake in BRP by 8,515.0% in the third quarter. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale now owns 78,224 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,388,000 after buying an additional 77,316 shares during the period. 53.84% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

BRP, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the design, development, manufacture, distribution, and marketing of power sports vehicles and marine products. The firm operates through the Powersports and Marine segments. The Powersports segment includes Year-Round Products, Seasonal Products and Powersports PA&A and OEM Engines.

