Burton M. Goldfield Sells 4,167 Shares of TriNet Group, Inc. (NYSE:TNET) Stock

TriNet Group, Inc. (NYSE:TNET – Get Rating) CEO Burton M. Goldfield sold 4,167 shares of TriNet Group stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $93.93, for a total transaction of $391,406.31. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website.
Shares of NYSE:TNET opened at $95.30 on Friday. The company’s 50-day moving average is $86.79 and its 200 day moving average is $93.94. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.56, a quick ratio of 1.40 and a current ratio of 1.40. The company has a market capitalization of $6.26 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.80 and a beta of 1.27. TriNet Group, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $69.43 and a fifty-two week high of $109.40.
TriNet Group (NYSE:TNET – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, February 13th. The business services provider reported $1.13 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.54 by $0.59. TriNet Group had a net margin of 7.44% and a return on equity of 43.60%. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.30 EPS. As a group, research analysts predict that TriNet Group, Inc. will post 4.24 earnings per share for the current year.
Separately, Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of TriNet Group from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Friday, February 18th.
TriNet Group Company Profile (Get Rating)
TriNet Group, Inc provides human resources solutions including industry solutions to small and mid sized businesses. Its services include payroll processing tax administration, employee benefits and a human resource technology platform with online and mobile tools and also employee onboarding and termination, compensation reporting, expense management, and benefits enrollment and administration.
