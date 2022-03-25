Busey Wealth Management Cuts Stock Position in The Blackstone Group Inc. (NYSE:BX)

Busey Wealth Management lessened its stake in shares of The Blackstone Group Inc. (NYSE:BX – Get Rating) by 1.6% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 6,075 shares of the asset manager’s stock after selling 99 shares during the period. Busey Wealth Management’s holdings in The Blackstone Group were worth $786,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in BX. Bell Investment Advisors Inc acquired a new stake in The Blackstone Group during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Assetmark Inc. lifted its stake in shares of The Blackstone Group by 86.1% in the 3rd quarter. Assetmark Inc. now owns 294 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $34,000 after purchasing an additional 136 shares during the period. Logan Capital Management Inc. lifted its stake in shares of The Blackstone Group by 96.8% in the 3rd quarter. Logan Capital Management Inc. now owns 305 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $35,000 after purchasing an additional 150 shares during the period. Sound Income Strategies LLC lifted its stake in shares of The Blackstone Group by 32.6% in the 4th quarter. Sound Income Strategies LLC now owns 407 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $53,000 after purchasing an additional 100 shares during the period. Finally, Private Capital Group LLC lifted its stake in shares of The Blackstone Group by 45.2% in the 3rd quarter. Private Capital Group LLC now owns 443 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $52,000 after purchasing an additional 138 shares during the period. 61.09% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

A number of research analysts have commented on BX shares. Wells Fargo & Company started coverage on shares of The Blackstone Group in a research report on Wednesday, December 15th. They issued an “equal weight” rating and a $135.00 target price on the stock. Bank of America initiated coverage on shares of The Blackstone Group in a report on Thursday, December 16th. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reduced their target price on shares of The Blackstone Group to $176.00 in a report on Thursday, January 13th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of The Blackstone Group from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $130.00 target price on the stock. in a report on Wednesday, December 22nd. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised their target price on shares of The Blackstone Group from $165.00 to $166.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, January 31st. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $135.40.

The Blackstone Group stock traded down $0.62 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $125.08. 8,422 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 5,199,654. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $121.83 and its 200-day moving average price is $127.71. The company has a market cap of $85.91 billion, a PE ratio of 15.44, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.96 and a beta of 1.32. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.36, a current ratio of 0.70 and a quick ratio of 0.70. The Blackstone Group Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $71.41 and a fifty-two week high of $149.78.

The Blackstone Group (NYSE:BX – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, January 27th. The asset manager reported $1.71 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.34 by $0.37. The business had revenue of $4.46 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.12 billion. The Blackstone Group had a return on equity of 17.72% and a net margin of 25.94%. The business’s revenue was up 59.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $1.13 EPS. On average, analysts expect that The Blackstone Group Inc. will post 5.34 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, February 14th. Investors of record on Monday, February 7th were given a dividend of $1.45 per share. This is a positive change from The Blackstone Group’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.03. This represents a $5.80 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.64%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, February 4th. The Blackstone Group’s dividend payout ratio is currently 71.25%.

In other news, Director Ruth Porat acquired 5,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 25th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $126.21 per share, for a total transaction of $631,050.00. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, major shareholder Holdings L.P. Blackstone III sold 52,900 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $61.23, for a total value of $3,239,067.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 585,233 shares of company stock worth $37,879,695. Corporate insiders own 1.00% of the company’s stock.

The Blackstone Group Profile (Get Rating)

Blackstone, Inc engages in the provision of investment and fund management services. It operates through the following segments: Private Equity, Real Estate, Hedge Fund Solutions and Credit. The Private Equity segment consists of its flagship corporate private equity funds, Blackstone Capital Partners funds, sector-focused corporate private equity funds, including energy-focused funds, Blackstone Energy Partners funds, and Blackstone Core Equity Partners.

