Busey Wealth Management Has $1.70 Million Position in General Electric (NYSE:GE)

Busey Wealth Management reduced its stake in General Electric (NYSE:GE – Get Rating) by 1.7% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 17,980 shares of the conglomerate’s stock after selling 313 shares during the period. Busey Wealth Management’s holdings in General Electric were worth $1,698,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of GE. Alhambra Investment Partners LLC raised its holdings in General Electric by 8.8% during the 4th quarter. Alhambra Investment Partners LLC now owns 8,487 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $802,000 after purchasing an additional 685 shares during the last quarter. Atalanta Sosnoff Capital LLC bought a new position in General Electric during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $1,267,000. First Quadrant L P CA bought a new position in General Electric during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $943,000. InTrack Investment Management Inc raised its holdings in General Electric by 27.0% during the 4th quarter. InTrack Investment Management Inc now owns 19,538 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $2,016,000 after purchasing an additional 4,149 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Prentice Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in General Electric during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $210,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 70.28% of the company’s stock.

GE traded up $0.70 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $94.82. 8,482 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 6,774,883. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.74, a quick ratio of 0.97 and a current ratio of 1.28. The stock has a market capitalization of $104.24 billion, a PE ratio of -15.11, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.23 and a beta of 0.96. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $95.13 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $98.99. General Electric has a 1 year low of $85.29 and a 1 year high of $116.17.

General Electric ( NYSE:GE Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, January 25th. The conglomerate reported $0.92 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.83 by $0.09. The firm had revenue of $20.30 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $21.32 billion. General Electric had a negative net margin of 8.80% and a positive return on equity of 6.62%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 7.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.64 EPS. Sell-side analysts expect that General Electric will post 3.23 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, April 25th. Investors of record on Tuesday, March 8th will be issued a $0.08 dividend. This represents a $0.32 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.34%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, March 7th. General Electric’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently -5.14%.

GE has been the subject of several analyst reports. The Goldman Sachs Group restated a “buy” rating and set a $124.00 price target on shares of General Electric in a report on Wednesday, January 26th. Credit Suisse Group lowered their price objective on shares of General Electric from $122.00 to $116.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, March 7th. Sanford C. Bernstein began coverage on shares of General Electric in a research note on Monday, January 10th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $120.00 price objective for the company. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered their price objective on shares of General Electric from $119.00 to $108.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, January 27th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group reiterated a “hold” rating and issued a $99.00 price objective on shares of General Electric in a research note on Friday, December 3rd. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $119.60.

General Electric Company operates as a high-tech industrial company in Europe, China, Asia, the Americas, the Middle East, and Africa. It operates through four segments: Power, Renewable Energy, Aviation, and Healthcare segments. The Power segment offers gas and steam turbines, full balance of plant, upgrade, and service solutions, as well as data-leveraging software for power generation, industrial, government, and other customers.

