Busey Wealth Management Trims Stock Position in Marriott International, Inc. (NASDAQ:MAR)

Busey Wealth Management decreased its holdings in Marriott International, Inc. (NASDAQ:MAR – Get Rating) by 18.2% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 3,920 shares of the company’s stock after selling 873 shares during the quarter. Busey Wealth Management’s holdings in Marriott International were worth $648,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in MAR. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA increased its stake in Marriott International by 35.7% in the 3rd quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 5,945,655 shares of the company’s stock valued at $880,492,000 after buying an additional 1,563,078 shares during the period. Neuberger Berman Group LLC increased its stake in Marriott International by 55.8% in the 3rd quarter. Neuberger Berman Group LLC now owns 1,845,884 shares of the company’s stock valued at $271,635,000 after buying an additional 661,053 shares during the period. Crake Asset Management LLP increased its stake in Marriott International by 65.2% in the 3rd quarter. Crake Asset Management LLP now owns 1,386,328 shares of the company’s stock valued at $205,301,000 after buying an additional 547,298 shares during the period. Nordea Investment Management AB grew its stake in shares of Marriott International by 305.2% during the 3rd quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 609,764 shares of the company’s stock worth $91,604,000 after purchasing an additional 459,271 shares during the period. Finally, Morgan Stanley grew its stake in shares of Marriott International by 17.1% during the 3rd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 2,621,611 shares of the company’s stock worth $388,234,000 after purchasing an additional 382,014 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 59.16% of the company’s stock.

Get Marriott International alerts:

In other news, EVP Benjamin T. Breland sold 800 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $179.41, for a total transaction of $143,528.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CFO Kathleen K. Oberg sold 10,071 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $180.21, for a total transaction of $1,814,894.91. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 16,145 shares of company stock valued at $2,903,660 in the last ninety days. 12.41% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

A number of equities research analysts recently commented on the stock. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Marriott International from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $205.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Friday, February 18th. Stifel Nicolaus increased their price objective on shares of Marriott International from $155.00 to $175.00 in a research note on Tuesday, February 15th. Wells Fargo & Company increased their price objective on shares of Marriott International from $185.00 to $199.00 in a research note on Wednesday, February 16th. TheStreet upgraded shares of Marriott International from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Monday. Finally, Loop Capital upped their target price on shares of Marriott International from $163.00 to $170.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 16th. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, three have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $179.36.

NASDAQ MAR traded up $0.80 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $172.78. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 7,169 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,557,114. Marriott International, Inc. has a 52-week low of $127.23 and a 52-week high of $184.99. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $165.90 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $159.22. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 6.60, a current ratio of 0.57 and a quick ratio of 0.57. The firm has a market capitalization of $56.38 billion, a P/E ratio of 51.49 and a beta of 1.68.

Marriott International (NASDAQ:MAR – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 15th. The company reported $1.30 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.02 by $0.28. Marriott International had a net margin of 7.93% and a return on equity of 125.04%. The firm had revenue of $4.45 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.03 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.12 earnings per share. Marriott International’s revenue for the quarter was up 104.7% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts forecast that Marriott International, Inc. will post 5.52 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

About Marriott International (Get Rating)

Marriott International, Inc engages in the operation and franchise of hotel, residential, and timeshare properties. It operates through the following business segments: U.S. & Canada, Asia Pacific, and Europe, Middle East and Africa (EMEA). The company was founded by J. Willard Marriott and Alice Sheets Marriott in 1927 and is headquartered in Bethesda, MD.

Read More

Want More Great Investing Ideas?

Receive News & Ratings for Marriott International Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Marriott International and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.