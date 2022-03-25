BWS Financial Initiates Coverage on Ecovyst (NYSE:ECVT)

Analysts at BWS Financial began coverage on shares of Ecovyst (NYSE:ECVT – Get Rating) in a research report issued on Wednesday, Marketbeat.com reports. The firm set a “buy” rating and a $18.00 price target on the stock. BWS Financial’s price objective indicates a potential upside of 50.50% from the stock’s current price.

ECVT has been the topic of several other reports. KeyCorp dropped their price target on Ecovyst from $18.00 to $16.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, February 28th. TheStreet downgraded Ecovyst from a “c” rating to a “d+” rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 1st. Zacks Investment Research cut Ecovyst from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 3rd. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered their price objective on Ecovyst from $16.00 to $13.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, March 2nd. Finally, Citigroup started coverage on Ecovyst in a research report on Monday, November 29th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $10.80 price objective on the stock. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $14.04.

ECVT opened at $11.96 on Wednesday. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $10.43 and a 200 day moving average price of $10.90. Ecovyst has a twelve month low of $9.12 and a twelve month high of $17.40. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.18, a quick ratio of 1.64 and a current ratio of 2.01. The firm has a market cap of $1.65 billion, a P/E ratio of -24.41 and a beta of 0.82.

Ecovyst ( NYSE:ECVT Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, February 24th. The company reported $0.17 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.15 by $0.02. Ecovyst had a positive return on equity of 7.23% and a negative net margin of 10.99%. The firm had revenue of $170.20 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $156.24 million. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $0.61 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 39.5% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts anticipate that Ecovyst will post 0.75 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Counterpoint Mutual Funds LLC acquired a new position in shares of Ecovyst during the fourth quarter valued at $27,000. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd acquired a new position in shares of Ecovyst during the third quarter valued at $59,000. Amplius Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Ecovyst during the fourth quarter valued at $79,000. D. E. Shaw & Co. Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Ecovyst during the fourth quarter valued at $105,000. Finally, ProShare Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Ecovyst during the fourth quarter valued at $115,000. 93.56% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Ecovyst, Inc engages in the manufacture of specialty catalysts, materials and chemicals. It operates through the following segments: Refining Services, Catalysts and Performance Chemicals. The Refining Services segment offers sulfuric acid, virgin sulfuric acid, Oleum ECO services, sulfuric acid regeneration, aluminum sulfate, treatment services and industrial field services.

