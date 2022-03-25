Calibre Mining Corp (CVE:CXB) Senior Officer Sells C$49,549.29 in Stock

Calibre Mining Corp (CVE:CXB – Get Rating) Senior Officer Kristian Dagsaan sold 33,707 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of C$1.47, for a total transaction of C$49,549.29. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 84,760 shares in the company, valued at approximately C$124,597.20.

Calibre Mining stock opened at C$0.58 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of C$26.00 million and a P/E ratio of -11.84. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.08, a current ratio of 7.18 and a quick ratio of 6.94. Calibre Mining Corp has a 1 year low of C$0.30 and a 1 year high of C$0.75. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is C$0.58 and its 200-day moving average price is C$0.58.

CXB has been the topic of several analyst reports. Pi Financial lowered their price target on shares of Calibre Mining from C$3.00 to C$2.50 in a report on Wednesday, December 8th. Scotiabank lowered their price target on shares of Calibre Mining from C$2.75 to C$2.50 in a report on Tuesday, January 11th. Raymond James downgraded shares of Calibre Mining from a “strong-buy” rating to an “outperform” rating and lowered their price target for the company from C$2.25 to C$2.00 in a report on Tuesday. Finally, TD Securities lowered their price target on shares of Calibre Mining from C$2.75 to C$2.25 in a report on Thursday, January 13th.

Calibre Mining Corp., an exploration stage company, engages in the acquisition, exploration, and development of precious and base metals assets and mineral properties in Nicaragua. The company explores for gold, silver, and copper deposits. It holds a 100% interest in the Borosi project consisting of various contiguous mining and exploration concessions located in the North Atlantic Autonomous Region of Nicaragua, Central America; and a 100% interest in mineral concessions covering an area of 413 square kilometers in the mining triangle of northeast Nicaragua, including the Santa Maria project, Primavera gold-copper project, and Monte Carmelo gold project.

