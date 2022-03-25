Callon Petroleum (NYSE:CPE) Stock Price Up 3.3%

Callon Petroleum (NYSE:CPE – Get Rating) shares rose 3.3% during mid-day trading on Wednesday . The company traded as high as $59.65 and last traded at $59.65. Approximately 2,733 shares were traded during trading, a decline of 100% from the average daily volume of 2,060,794 shares. The stock had previously closed at $57.77.

CPE has been the topic of a number of research reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered shares of Callon Petroleum from a “neutral” rating to an “underweight” rating and set a $62.00 target price on the stock. in a research report on Friday, January 21st. Truist Financial upgraded shares of Callon Petroleum from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their target price for the stock from $64.00 to $100.00 in a research report on Tuesday, March 8th. Morgan Stanley lowered their target price on shares of Callon Petroleum from $77.00 to $63.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, January 25th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Callon Petroleum from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $50.00 price objective on the stock. in a research report on Wednesday, December 15th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $67.75.

The company has a quick ratio of 0.34, a current ratio of 0.34 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.44. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $54.41 and a 200 day simple moving average of $52.01. The company has a market cap of $3.54 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.16 and a beta of 2.82.

Callon Petroleum ( NYSE:CPE Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, February 23rd. The oil and natural gas company reported $2.66 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.81 by ($0.15). Callon Petroleum had a net margin of 17.86% and a return on equity of 40.46%. The business had revenue of $692.19 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $542.75 million. During the same period last year, the business posted $1.00 EPS. Equities analysts anticipate that Callon Petroleum will post 14.42 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, major shareholder Bpp Energy Partners Llc sold 193,605 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, January 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $55.37, for a total value of $10,719,908.85. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, major shareholder Primexx Energy Partners, Ltd sold 9,629 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $60.21, for a total transaction of $579,762.09. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 748,838 shares of company stock valued at $44,478,204. 2.10% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. State of Alaska Department of Revenue grew its position in shares of Callon Petroleum by 17.1% in the fourth quarter. State of Alaska Department of Revenue now owns 33,607 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock valued at $1,587,000 after purchasing an additional 4,900 shares during the last quarter. Kimmeridge Energy Management Company LLC grew its position in shares of Callon Petroleum by 10.8% in the third quarter. Kimmeridge Energy Management Company LLC now owns 6,188,157 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock valued at $303,715,000 after purchasing an additional 602,503 shares during the last quarter. Capital Investment Advisory Services LLC grew its position in shares of Callon Petroleum by 52.3% in the third quarter. Capital Investment Advisory Services LLC now owns 6,427 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock valued at $315,000 after purchasing an additional 2,207 shares during the last quarter. Hsbc Holdings PLC boosted its position in Callon Petroleum by 39.9% during the third quarter. Hsbc Holdings PLC now owns 9,959 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock worth $484,000 after acquiring an additional 2,840 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Ellis Investment Partners LLC boosted its position in Callon Petroleum by 129.4% during the third quarter. Ellis Investment Partners LLC now owns 44,617 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock worth $2,189,000 after acquiring an additional 25,165 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 90.38% of the company’s stock.

Callon Petroleum Co engages in the exploration, development, acquisition and production of oil and natural gas properties in the United States. It focuses on unconventional oil and natural gas reserves in the Permian Basin. The company was founded by Sim C. Callon and John S. Callon in 1950 and is headquartered in Houston, TX.

