Camping World Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:CWH) Expected to Announce Earnings of $1.39 Per Share

Brokerages expect Camping World Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:CWH – Get Rating) to report $1.39 earnings per share for the current quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Five analysts have provided estimates for Camping World’s earnings. The highest EPS estimate is $1.65 and the lowest is $1.08. Camping World reported earnings of $1.40 per share during the same quarter last year, which would indicate a negative year over year growth rate of 0.7%. The company is expected to report its next quarterly earnings report on Monday, January 1st.

On average, analysts expect that Camping World will report full year earnings of $5.92 per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from $5.78 to $6.21. For the next year, analysts expect that the business will post earnings of $5.14 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $4.43 to $5.91. Zacks Investment Research’s EPS calculations are an average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that follow Camping World.

Get Camping World alerts:

Camping World (NYSE:CWH – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, February 24th. The company reported $0.90 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.85 by $0.05. The business had revenue of $1.38 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.30 billion. Camping World had a net margin of 4.03% and a return on equity of 131.23%. The firm’s revenue was up 21.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.34 EPS.

A number of analysts have commented on the stock. Truist Financial lowered shares of Camping World from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 2nd. Robert W. Baird cut their price target on shares of Camping World from $56.00 to $40.00 in a report on Thursday, February 24th. BMO Capital Markets downgraded shares of Camping World from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 23rd. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Camping World from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Monday, February 28th. Finally, Raymond James dropped their price objective on shares of Camping World from $54.00 to $45.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, February 24th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $51.29.

Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of CWH. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. increased its position in shares of Camping World by 413.2% in the fourth quarter. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. now owns 621 shares of the company’s stock worth $25,000 after purchasing an additional 500 shares during the last quarter. Rise Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Camping World in the fourth quarter worth approximately $28,000. Dark Forest Capital Management LP bought a new position in shares of Camping World in the third quarter worth approximately $40,000. DZ BANK AG Deutsche Zentral Genossenschafts Bank Frankfurt am Main bought a new position in Camping World during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $40,000. Finally, Wagner Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in Camping World during the third quarter valued at approximately $45,000. Institutional investors own 80.95% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE CWH traded down $0.88 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $28.93. The stock had a trading volume of 1,724,545 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,624,855. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 6.30, a quick ratio of 0.31 and a current ratio of 1.43. Camping World has a twelve month low of $27.37 and a twelve month high of $49.20. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $32.00 and its 200 day moving average price is $37.23. The firm has a market cap of $2.48 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 4.98 and a beta of 3.01.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, March 29th. Investors of record on Monday, March 14th will be given a $0.625 dividend. This represents a $2.50 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 8.64%. This is a boost from Camping World’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.50. The ex-dividend date is Friday, March 11th. Camping World’s dividend payout ratio is 41.74%.

Camping World Company Profile (Get Rating)

Camping World Holdings, Inc, through its subsidiaries, retails recreational vehicles (RVs), and related products and services. It operates in two segments, Good Sam Services and Plans; and RV and Outdoor Retail. The company provides a portfolio of services, protection plans, products, and resources in the RV industry.

Further Reading

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Camping World (CWH)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Want More Great Investing Ideas?

Receive News & Ratings for Camping World Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Camping World and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.