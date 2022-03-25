Canaan (NASDAQ:CAN) Shares Gap Down to $6.45

Canaan Inc. (NASDAQ:CAN – Get Rating) gapped down prior to trading on Friday . The stock had previously closed at $6.45, but opened at $5.93. Canaan shares last traded at $5.95, with a volume of 94,244 shares.

The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $4.94 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $6.46. The stock has a market capitalization of $915.68 million, a PE ratio of 3.45 and a beta of 4.01.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. California Public Employees Retirement System increased its holdings in Canaan by 2.0% during the 4th quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 253,750 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,307,000 after purchasing an additional 4,901 shares during the period. Ridgewood Investments LLC increased its holdings in Canaan by 50.0% during the 3rd quarter. Ridgewood Investments LLC now owns 19,500 shares of the company’s stock worth $119,000 after purchasing an additional 6,500 shares during the period. Wells Fargo & Company MN increased its holdings in Canaan by 124.7% during the 2nd quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 12,015 shares of the company’s stock worth $98,000 after purchasing an additional 6,668 shares during the period. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC increased its holdings in shares of Canaan by 66.2% in the 4th quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC now owns 19,108 shares of the company’s stock valued at $98,000 after acquiring an additional 7,608 shares during the period. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Canaan by 52.6% in the 2nd quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 22,425 shares of the company’s stock valued at $183,000 after acquiring an additional 7,725 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 14.60% of the company’s stock.

Canaan Inc engages in the research, design, and sale of integrated circuit (IC) final system products by integrating IC products for bitcoin mining and related components primarily in the People's Republic of China. It is also involved in the assembly of system products; and supply chain and distribution of system products.

