Canaccord Genuity Group Increases Dollarama (OTCMKTS:DLMAF) Price Target to C$65.00

Dollarama (OTCMKTS:DLMAF – Get Rating) had its target price hoisted by investment analysts at Canaccord Genuity Group from C$57.00 to C$65.00 in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday, The Fly reports.

A number of other equities research analysts have also recently issued reports on DLMAF. BMO Capital Markets upgraded Dollarama from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 20th. Scotiabank increased their price target on Dollarama from C$66.00 to C$72.00 in a research note on Wednesday. TD Securities increased their price target on Dollarama from C$68.00 to C$72.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, December 9th. Desjardins upgraded Dollarama from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, December 20th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada increased their price target on Dollarama from C$70.00 to C$77.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, December 9th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Dollarama presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $66.75.

Shares of Dollarama stock opened at $54.05 on Wednesday. Dollarama has a 12-month low of $40.88 and a 12-month high of $55.91. The business’s 50 day moving average is $51.81 and its 200-day moving average is $48.02.

Dollarama, Inc engages in the provision of online shopping services to various customers. It offers an assortment of general merchandise, consumable products, and seasonal items. The company was founded by Lawrence Rossy in 1992 and is headquartered in Montreal, Canada.

