Canaccord Genuity Group Reiterates Buy Rating for Michelmersh Brick (LON:MBH)

Canaccord Genuity Group restated their buy rating on shares of Michelmersh Brick (LON:MBH – Get Rating) in a research report released on Friday, Marketbeat reports. The firm currently has a GBX 162 ($2.13) price target on the stock.

MBH opened at GBX 111.75 ($1.47) on Friday. The stock has a market cap of £107.08 million and a PE ratio of 15.74. Michelmersh Brick has a twelve month low of GBX 106.50 ($1.40) and a twelve month high of GBX 165 ($2.17). The company has a fifty day moving average of GBX 120.81 and a 200-day moving average of GBX 126.78. The company has a quick ratio of 1.90, a current ratio of 2.55 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 14.03.

Michelmersh Brick Holdings plc, through its subsidiaries, engages in the manufacture and sale of bricks, tiles, and building products in the United Kingdom and Europe. It offers extruded wire cut facing bricks, clay pavers, paving accessories, and special shaped products under the Blockleys brand; monotone color blends in rustic, drag wire, smooth, and sand faced textures under the Carlton brand; handmade bricks and special products under the Charnwood brand; a spectrum of bricks under the Floren.be brand; clamp-fired stock facing bricks in various textural finishes under the Freshfield Lane brand; traditional hand pressed architectural terra cotta and faience, and various architectural components under the Hathern Terra Cotta brand; and facing bricks and special shaped bricks under the Michelmersh brand.

