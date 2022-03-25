Canadian Solar Inc. (NASDAQ:CSIQ) Given Average Rating of “Hold” by Brokerages

Canadian Solar Inc. (NASDAQ:CSIQ – Get Rating) has received an average recommendation of “Hold” from the seven brokerages that are presently covering the company, MarketBeat reports. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company. The average 12-month price target among analysts that have covered the stock in the last year is $40.14.

CSIQ has been the topic of several recent research reports. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Canadian Solar from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $35.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, March 2nd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their price target on shares of Canadian Solar from $41.00 to $39.00 in a research report on Friday, March 18th. Finally, Citigroup decreased their price target on shares of Canadian Solar from $46.00 to $40.00 in a research report on Friday, January 28th.

Get Canadian Solar alerts:

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Fulcrum Asset Management LLP acquired a new stake in shares of Canadian Solar during the 4th quarter valued at $132,000. BlackRock Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Canadian Solar by 1.4% during the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 4,740,612 shares of the solar energy provider’s stock valued at $148,333,000 after buying an additional 65,797 shares during the period. Vident Investment Advisory LLC boosted its stake in shares of Canadian Solar by 31.9% during the 4th quarter. Vident Investment Advisory LLC now owns 13,572 shares of the solar energy provider’s stock valued at $425,000 after buying an additional 3,279 shares during the period. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Canadian Solar by 14.2% in the 4th quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 78,878 shares of the solar energy provider’s stock valued at $2,468,000 after purchasing an additional 9,817 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Virtu Financial LLC lifted its stake in shares of Canadian Solar by 68.5% in the 4th quarter. Virtu Financial LLC now owns 13,394 shares of the solar energy provider’s stock valued at $419,000 after purchasing an additional 5,444 shares during the last quarter. 43.70% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

NASDAQ CSIQ opened at $37.19 on Friday. Canadian Solar has a 12 month low of $23.25 and a 12 month high of $51.00. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40, a current ratio of 1.19 and a quick ratio of 0.90. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.23 billion, a PE ratio of 25.65 and a beta of 1.39. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $29.81 and its 200 day simple moving average is $33.26.

Canadian Solar (NASDAQ:CSIQ – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, March 17th. The solar energy provider reported $0.17 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.33 by ($0.16). The business had revenue of $1.53 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.59 billion. Canadian Solar had a return on equity of 3.71% and a net margin of 1.80%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 46.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.11 EPS. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Canadian Solar will post 4.12 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

About Canadian Solar (Get Rating)

Canadian Solar Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, manufactures, and sells solar ingots, wafers, cells, modules, and other solar power products. The company operates through two segments, Module and System Solutions (MSS), and Energy. The MSS segment engages in the design, development, manufacture, and sale of a range of solar power products, including standard solar modules, specialty solar products, and solar system kits that are a ready-to-install packages comprising inverters, racking systems, and other accessories.

Further Reading

Want More Great Investing Ideas?

Receive News & Ratings for Canadian Solar Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Canadian Solar and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.