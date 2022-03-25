Canadian Utilities (OTCMKTS:CDUAF) Stock Price Crosses Above 50 Day Moving Average of $28.33

Canadian Utilities Limited (OTCMKTS:CDUAF – Get Rating) passed above its 50-day moving average during trading on Thursday . The stock has a 50-day moving average of $28.33 and traded as high as $29.58. Canadian Utilities shares last traded at $29.57, with a volume of 955 shares.

Separately, National Bank Financial reduced their price target on Canadian Utilities from C$37.00 to C$36.00 in a report on Wednesday, January 26th. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $37.14.

The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $28.33 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $28.07.

Canadian Utilities Ltd. engages in the provision of business solutions to companies in the utilities, energy, structures and logistics, and technologies sector. It operates through the following business units: Electricity, Pipelines & Liquids, and Corporate & Other. The Electricity segment delivers electricity generation, transmission, distribution, and related infrastructure solutions.

