Capital (LON:CAPD) Receives “Buy” Rating from Berenberg Bank

Berenberg Bank restated their buy rating on shares of Capital (LON:CAPD – Get Rating) in a research note released on Monday morning, MarketBeat reports. Berenberg Bank currently has a GBX 138 ($1.82) price objective on the stock.
Separately, Peel Hunt reaffirmed a buy rating and issued a GBX 124 ($1.63) price target on shares of Capital in a report on Wednesday, December 8th.
LON CAPD opened at GBX 100 ($1.32) on Monday. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of GBX 93.29 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of GBX 85.81. The stock has a market cap of £188.08 million and a P/E ratio of 3.61. Capital has a 12-month low of GBX 62 ($0.82) and a 12-month high of GBX 103 ($1.36). The company has a current ratio of 2.50, a quick ratio of 1.86 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 32.32.
About Capital (Get Rating)
Capital Limited, together with its subsidiaries, provides various drilling solutions to customers in the minerals industry. It offers exploration drilling services, including air core, reverse circulation, diamond core, deep hole diamond, directional, and underground diamond drilling; mineral geochemical analysis laboratory services; and grade control drilling services, such as advanced/deep grade control, shallow grade control, reverse circulation, and underground diamond drilling.
