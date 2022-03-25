Capital One Financial Co. (NYSE:COF) Shares Sold by Allworth Financial LP

Allworth Financial LP decreased its holdings in Capital One Financial Co. (NYSE:COF) by 86.3% in the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 797 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 5,005 shares during the quarter. Allworth Financial LP’s holdings in Capital One Financial were worth $116,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in COF. Trust Co. of Vermont grew its position in shares of Capital One Financial by 2.7% in the fourth quarter. Trust Co. of Vermont now owns 56,648 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $8,220,000 after purchasing an additional 1,507 shares in the last quarter. Symmetry Partners LLC boosted its position in shares of Capital One Financial by 36.1% during the third quarter. Symmetry Partners LLC now owns 15,964 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $2,693,000 after buying an additional 4,234 shares during the period. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale boosted its position in shares of Capital One Financial by 8.5% during the third quarter. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale now owns 60,531 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $10,101,000 after buying an additional 4,734 shares during the period. Park Avenue Securities LLC boosted its position in shares of Capital One Financial by 22.7% during the third quarter. Park Avenue Securities LLC now owns 8,512 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,379,000 after buying an additional 1,577 shares during the period. Finally, Fifth Third Bancorp boosted its position in shares of Capital One Financial by 6.2% during the third quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 26,437 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $4,282,000 after buying an additional 1,533 shares during the period. 88.94% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In other news, General Counsel Matthew W. Cooper sold 6,767 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, January 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $146.82, for a total value of $993,530.94. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Insiders sold 6,825 shares of company stock valued at $1,002,042 in the last three months. Company insiders own 1.31% of the company’s stock.

Shares of COF opened at $135.07 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.69, a quick ratio of 0.93 and a current ratio of 0.95. The company has a market capitalization of $57.49 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 5.03, a PEG ratio of 0.42 and a beta of 1.55. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $145.46 and its 200 day simple moving average is $152.06. Capital One Financial Co. has a 1 year low of $121.44 and a 1 year high of $177.95.

Capital One Financial (NYSE:COF – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, January 25th. The financial services provider reported $5.41 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $5.14 by $0.27. Capital One Financial had a net margin of 38.68% and a return on equity of 19.77%. The company had revenue of $8.12 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $7.93 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $5.29 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 10.6% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts expect that Capital One Financial Co. will post 20.14 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, February 25th. Stockholders of record on Monday, February 14th were given a $0.60 dividend. This represents a $2.40 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.78%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, February 11th. Capital One Financial’s payout ratio is currently 8.94%.

Several research analysts have recently commented on the company. Credit Suisse Group lowered their price target on Capital One Financial from $190.00 to $185.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, January 26th. Morgan Stanley cut their target price on shares of Capital One Financial from $221.00 to $217.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, February 1st. JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their price target on shares of Capital One Financial from $192.00 to $177.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, January 19th. Citigroup increased their price objective on Capital One Financial from $185.00 to $189.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday. Finally, Stephens decreased their price target on Capital One Financial from $210.00 to $205.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, January 26th. Nine equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Capital One Financial presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $182.29.

Capital One Financial Corp. operates as a financial holding company. The firm engages in the provision of financial products and services. It operates through the following segments: Credit Card, Consumer Banking and Commercial Banking. The Credit Card segment includes domestic consumer and small business card lending, and international card lending businesses.

