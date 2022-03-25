Capri (NYSE:CPRI) Upgraded by StockNews.com to “Buy”

Capri (NYSE:CPRI – Get Rating) was upgraded by StockNews.com from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report issued to clients and investors on Friday.

A number of other equities analysts also recently weighed in on the stock. Sanford C. Bernstein assumed coverage on shares of Capri in a research note on Monday, March 14th. They issued a “market perform” rating and a $55.00 target price for the company. BTIG Research boosted their price objective on shares of Capri from $95.00 to $99.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, February 3rd. Telsey Advisory Group reduced their price target on shares of Capri from $73.00 to $60.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, March 8th. Morgan Stanley upped their price target on shares of Capri from $75.00 to $80.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 8th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their target price on shares of Capri from $77.00 to $80.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, December 9th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, sixteen have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $78.67.

CPRI opened at $53.41 on Friday. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $60.01 and a 200 day moving average price of $59.00. Capri has a twelve month low of $45.05 and a twelve month high of $72.37. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.35, a quick ratio of 0.62 and a current ratio of 1.18. The firm has a market cap of $7.88 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.80, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.17 and a beta of 2.47.

Capri ( NYSE:CPRI Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 2nd. The company reported $2.22 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.68 by $0.54. The business had revenue of $1.61 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.47 billion. Capri had a return on equity of 34.22% and a net margin of 10.41%. Capri’s quarterly revenue was up 23.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $1.65 earnings per share. As a group, analysts anticipate that Capri will post 6 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, SVP Daniel Purefoy sold 1,950 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $50.80, for a total transaction of $99,060.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, CFO Thomas Jr. Edwards sold 12,091 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $66.91, for a total transaction of $809,008.81. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 86,438 shares of company stock valued at $6,004,094. Insiders own 2.70% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Marshall Wace LLP purchased a new position in shares of Capri in the first quarter valued at approximately $69,000. First Trust Advisors LP acquired a new stake in Capri in the first quarter valued at approximately $4,158,000. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. acquired a new stake in Capri in the first quarter valued at approximately $13,435,000. Wells Fargo & Company MN increased its stake in Capri by 2.9% in the second quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 113,248 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,477,000 after purchasing an additional 3,149 shares during the last quarter. Finally, NEXT Financial Group Inc increased its stake in Capri by 1,500.0% in the third quarter. NEXT Financial Group Inc now owns 512 shares of the company’s stock valued at $25,000 after purchasing an additional 480 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 86.75% of the company’s stock.

Capri Company Profile

Capri Holdings Ltd. operates as a global fashion luxury group. It engages in the design and distribution of sportswear, accessories, footwear and apparel of branded women’s apparel and accessories and men’s apparel. The firm operates through the following segments: Versace, Jimmy Choo, and Michael Kors.

