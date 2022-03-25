Capricor Therapeutics (NASDAQ:CAPR) Upgraded at StockNews.com

StockNews.com upgraded shares of Capricor Therapeutics (NASDAQ:CAPR – Get Rating) to a sell rating in a research report released on Tuesday.
Other analysts have also issued reports about the stock. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Capricor Therapeutics from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 11th. HC Wainwright boosted their target price on shares of Capricor Therapeutics from $14.00 to $18.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research report on Monday, January 31st.
Shares of CAPR stock opened at $5.33 on Tuesday. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $4.13 and a 200-day moving average price of $3.84. Capricor Therapeutics has a 52 week low of $2.56 and a 52 week high of $6.22. The firm has a market capitalization of $129.51 million, a PE ratio of -6.13 and a beta of 5.73.
Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in Capricor Therapeutics by 7.9% in the second quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 184,990 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $948,000 after acquiring an additional 13,575 shares during the period. HighTower Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of Capricor Therapeutics by 206.6% during the third quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 53,960 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $215,000 after buying an additional 36,360 shares during the last quarter. Northern Trust Corp lifted its position in shares of Capricor Therapeutics by 7.5% during the second quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 104,251 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $535,000 after buying an additional 7,310 shares during the last quarter. Two Sigma Securities LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Capricor Therapeutics during the third quarter valued at about $46,000. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised its position in shares of Capricor Therapeutics by 46.0% in the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 44,450 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $228,000 after purchasing an additional 14,000 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 10.29% of the company’s stock.
About Capricor Therapeutics (Get Rating)
Capricor Therapeutics, Inc (NASDAQ:CAPR) is a clinical-stage biotechnology company focused on the discovery, development and commercialization of first-in-class biological therapeutics for the treatment of rare disorders. Capricor’s lead candidate, CAP-1002, is an allogeneic cell therapy that is currently in clinical development for the treatment of Duchenne muscular dystrophy.
Further Reading
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on Capricor Therapeutics (CAPR)
- 3 Natural Resource Stocks in Overdrive Amid World Tensions
- 3 Healthcare Stocks With Healthy Fundamentals
- Ollie’s Still Merits a Spot on Your Watchlist
- 3D Systems Stock Giving Bargain Opportunities
- International Gaming Technologies Stock isn’t a Gamble Down Here
Want More Great Investing Ideas?
- 3 Stocks to DOUBLE This Year
- The 10 Best Stocks to Own in 2022
- 7 Stocks to Buy and Hold Forever
- 9 "MUST OWN" Growth Stocks
Receive News & Ratings for Capricor Therapeutics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Capricor Therapeutics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.