Capricor Therapeutics (NASDAQ:CAPR) Upgraded at StockNews.com

StockNews.com upgraded shares of Capricor Therapeutics (NASDAQ:CAPR – Get Rating) to a sell rating in a research report released on Tuesday.

Other analysts have also issued reports about the stock. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Capricor Therapeutics from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 11th. HC Wainwright boosted their target price on shares of Capricor Therapeutics from $14.00 to $18.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research report on Monday, January 31st.

Shares of CAPR stock opened at $5.33 on Tuesday. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $4.13 and a 200-day moving average price of $3.84. Capricor Therapeutics has a 52 week low of $2.56 and a 52 week high of $6.22. The firm has a market capitalization of $129.51 million, a PE ratio of -6.13 and a beta of 5.73.

Capricor Therapeutics ( NASDAQ:CAPR Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, March 10th. The biotechnology company reported ($0.26) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.19) by ($0.07). Capricor Therapeutics had a negative return on equity of 58.10% and a negative net margin of 5,621.25%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned ($0.21) earnings per share. Sell-side analysts forecast that Capricor Therapeutics will post -0.8 EPS for the current year.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in Capricor Therapeutics by 7.9% in the second quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 184,990 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $948,000 after acquiring an additional 13,575 shares during the period. HighTower Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of Capricor Therapeutics by 206.6% during the third quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 53,960 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $215,000 after buying an additional 36,360 shares during the last quarter. Northern Trust Corp lifted its position in shares of Capricor Therapeutics by 7.5% during the second quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 104,251 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $535,000 after buying an additional 7,310 shares during the last quarter. Two Sigma Securities LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Capricor Therapeutics during the third quarter valued at about $46,000. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised its position in shares of Capricor Therapeutics by 46.0% in the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 44,450 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $228,000 after purchasing an additional 14,000 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 10.29% of the company’s stock.

Capricor Therapeutics, Inc (NASDAQ:CAPR) is a clinical-stage biotechnology company focused on the discovery, development and commercialization of first-in-class biological therapeutics for the treatment of rare disorders. Capricor’s lead candidate, CAP-1002, is an allogeneic cell therapy that is currently in clinical development for the treatment of Duchenne muscular dystrophy.

