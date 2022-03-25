Capstone Mining (OTCMKTS:CSFFF) Hits New 1-Year High at $6.19

Capstone Mining Corp. (OTCMKTS:CSFFF – Get Rating) shares hit a new 52-week high during mid-day trading on Wednesday . The company traded as high as $6.19 and last traded at $6.01, with a volume of 40931 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at $5.82.

CSFFF has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. BMO Capital Markets increased their target price on Capstone Mining from C$7.00 to C$7.25 in a report on Friday, January 21st. Stifel Nicolaus increased their target price on Capstone Mining from C$7.25 to C$9.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, March 17th. National Bank Financial dropped their target price on Capstone Mining from C$8.25 to C$8.00 in a report on Friday, February 4th. TD Securities raised their price target on Capstone Mining from C$7.00 to C$7.50 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, December 2nd. Finally, raised their price target on Capstone Mining from C$7.00 to C$9.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, December 2nd. Eight analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to data from MarketBeat.com, Capstone Mining presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $7.81.

Get Capstone Mining alerts:

The stock has a market capitalization of $2.49 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.13 and a beta of 2.01. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $5.09 and a two-hundred day moving average of $4.57.

Capstone Mining Corp. engages in mining, exploration and development of mineral properties. Its two producing mines are the Pinto Valley copper mine located in Arizona, U.S. and the Cozamin copper-silver mine in Zacatecas, Mexico. The company was founded by Darren Pylot Murvin on July 27, 1987 and is headquartered in Vancouver, Canada.

Read More

Want More Great Investing Ideas?

Receive News & Ratings for Capstone Mining Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Capstone Mining and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.