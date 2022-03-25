Capstone Mining (OTCMKTS:CSFFF) Hits New 1-Year High at $6.19

Capstone Mining Corp. (OTCMKTS:CSFFF – Get Rating) shares hit a new 52-week high during mid-day trading on Wednesday . The company traded as high as $6.19 and last traded at $6.01, with a volume of 40931 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at $5.82.
CSFFF has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. BMO Capital Markets increased their target price on Capstone Mining from C$7.00 to C$7.25 in a report on Friday, January 21st. Stifel Nicolaus increased their target price on Capstone Mining from C$7.25 to C$9.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, March 17th. National Bank Financial dropped their target price on Capstone Mining from C$8.25 to C$8.00 in a report on Friday, February 4th. TD Securities raised their price target on Capstone Mining from C$7.00 to C$7.50 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, December 2nd. Finally, raised their price target on Capstone Mining from C$7.00 to C$9.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, December 2nd. Eight analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to data from MarketBeat.com, Capstone Mining presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $7.81.
The stock has a market capitalization of $2.49 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.13 and a beta of 2.01. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $5.09 and a two-hundred day moving average of $4.57.
Capstone Mining Corp. engages in mining, exploration and development of mineral properties. Its two producing mines are the Pinto Valley copper mine located in Arizona, U.S. and the Cozamin copper-silver mine in Zacatecas, Mexico. The company was founded by Darren Pylot Murvin on July 27, 1987 and is headquartered in Vancouver, Canada.
