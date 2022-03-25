Capstone Mining (TSE:CS) Reaches New 1-Year High at $7.77

Capstone Mining Corp. (TSE:CS – Get Rating) hit a new 52-week high on Wednesday . The stock traded as high as C$7.77 and last traded at C$7.62, with a volume of 703803 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$7.32.

Several brokerages have weighed in on CS. Scotiabank began coverage on Capstone Mining in a report on Thursday. They set a “buy” rating and a C$9.00 price target on the stock. TD Securities upped their price target on Capstone Mining from C$7.00 to C$7.50 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, December 2nd. Eight Capital reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a C$9.50 price objective on shares of Capstone Mining in a research report on Wednesday, December 8th. Cormark upped their price objective on Capstone Mining from C$7.00 to C$8.00 in a research report on Friday, December 3rd. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price objective on Capstone Mining to C$8.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, December 3rd. Eight equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of C$7.90.

The stock has a market capitalization of C$3.05 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.65. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.58, a quick ratio of 1.27 and a current ratio of 1.57. The business has a 50-day moving average of C$6.47 and a 200-day moving average of C$5.79.

Capstone Mining Corp. engages in the exploration and production of base metals in the United States, Mexico, Canada, and Chile. The company explores for copper, molybdenum, silver, zinc, lead, iron, and gold deposits. It holds interests in the Pinto Valley, an open pit copper mine located in Arizona, the United States; and the Cozamin, an underground, copper-silver mine located in the state of Zacatecas, Mexico.

