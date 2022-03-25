CareRx Co. (OTCMKTS:CHHHF) Sees Large Drop in Short Interest

CareRx Co. (OTCMKTS:CHHHF – Get Rating) was the recipient of a large decrease in short interest in the month of March. As of March 15th, there was short interest totalling 1,600 shares, a decrease of 94.7% from the February 28th total of 30,000 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 100 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 16.0 days.

Shares of CHHHF stock remained flat at $$4.17 during mid-day trading on Friday. The stock had a trading volume of 400 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,200. CareRx has a 1-year low of $3.86 and a 1-year high of $5.55. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $4.15 and a 200-day simple moving average of $4.27.

Separately, Desjardins increased their price objective on CareRx from C$9.50 to C$10.00 in a research report on Tuesday.

CareRx Corp. engages in the provision of pharmacy and other healthcare services. It offers services for patients, solutions for insurers, solutions for employers, and solutions for long term care homes and retirement residences. The company was founded by Brenda Rasmussen on February 2, 2001 and is headquartered in Toronto, Canada.

