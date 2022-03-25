Carim V. Khouzami Sells 3,962 Shares of Exelon Co. (NASDAQ:EXC) Stock

Exelon Co. (NASDAQ:EXC – Get Rating) CEO Carim V. Khouzami sold 3,962 shares of Exelon stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $44.35, for a total transaction of $175,714.70. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link.

EXC traded up $0.48 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $44.95. 172,218 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 11,327,469. The company has a quick ratio of 0.75, a current ratio of 0.87 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.03. The firm has a market capitalization of $44.06 billion, a PE ratio of 26.01, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.86 and a beta of 0.58. The company’s 50-day moving average is $46.19 and its 200 day moving average is $50.39. Exelon Co. has a 52 week low of $30.57 and a 52 week high of $44.73.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 10th. Shareholders of record on Friday, February 25th were paid a dividend of $0.338 per share. This represents a $1.35 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.01%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, February 24th. Exelon’s dividend payout ratio is currently 78.95%.

Several brokerages have recently issued reports on EXC. Zacks Investment Research lowered Exelon from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating and set a $36.00 target price for the company. in a research report on Tuesday, February 15th. Vertical Research downgraded Exelon from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $45.00 target price for the company. in a research report on Thursday, February 3rd. Barclays assumed coverage on Exelon in a research report on Monday, February 7th. They issued an “equal weight” rating and a $46.00 target price for the company. Royal Bank of Canada cut Exelon from an “outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating and decreased their price target for the stock from $66.00 to $46.00 in a research note on Thursday, February 3rd. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company cut Exelon from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and reduced their target price for the company from $65.00 to $45.00 in a research note on Thursday, February 3rd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $44.90.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. M&G Investment Management Ltd. increased its holdings in Exelon by 25.2% in the 3rd quarter. M&G Investment Management Ltd. now owns 1,354,085 shares of the company’s stock worth $64,996,000 after acquiring an additional 272,973 shares in the last quarter. Commerce Bank lifted its position in Exelon by 12.4% in the third quarter. Commerce Bank now owns 51,077 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,469,000 after buying an additional 5,632 shares during the last quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company lifted its position in Exelon by 2.5% in the third quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 1,321,086 shares of the company’s stock worth $63,862,000 after buying an additional 32,740 shares during the last quarter. Barrow Hanley Mewhinney & Strauss LLC lifted its position in Exelon by 4.5% in the third quarter. Barrow Hanley Mewhinney & Strauss LLC now owns 10,950,592 shares of the company’s stock worth $529,351,000 after buying an additional 466,767 shares during the last quarter. Finally, California Public Employees Retirement System lifted its position in Exelon by 1.1% in the third quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 7,580,124 shares of the company’s stock worth $366,423,000 after buying an additional 79,815 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 79.73% of the company’s stock.

Exelon Corp. operates as a utility services holding company, which engages in the energy generation, power marketing, and energy delivery business. It operates through the following segments: Mid Atlantic, Midwest, New York, Electric Reliability Council of Texas (ERCOT) and other Power Regions. The Mid-Atlantic segment represents operations in the eastern half of PJM, which includes New Jersey, Maryland, Virginia, West Virginia, Delaware, the District of Columbia and parts of Pennsylvania and North Carolina.

