CarMax, Inc. (NYSE:KMX) Shares Sold by Retirement Systems of Alabama

Retirement Systems of Alabama lessened its holdings in shares of CarMax, Inc. (NYSE:KMX – Get Rating) by 4.0% during the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 53,715 shares of the company’s stock after selling 2,239 shares during the period. Retirement Systems of Alabama’s holdings in CarMax were worth $6,995,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria S.A. lifted its position in shares of CarMax by 1.7% during the third quarter. Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria S.A. now owns 3,993 shares of the company’s stock worth $511,000 after purchasing an additional 67 shares in the last quarter. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. lifted its position in shares of CarMax by 1.1% during the third quarter. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. now owns 6,041 shares of the company’s stock worth $773,000 after purchasing an additional 68 shares in the last quarter. Meiji Yasuda Asset Management Co Ltd. lifted its position in shares of CarMax by 4.8% during the third quarter. Meiji Yasuda Asset Management Co Ltd. now owns 1,747 shares of the company’s stock worth $224,000 after purchasing an additional 80 shares in the last quarter. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC lifted its position in shares of CarMax by 0.4% during the third quarter. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC now owns 21,386 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,737,000 after purchasing an additional 84 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Veritable L.P. lifted its position in shares of CarMax by 1.3% during the third quarter. Veritable L.P. now owns 6,812 shares of the company’s stock worth $872,000 after purchasing an additional 85 shares in the last quarter. 94.32% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of KMX opened at $99.28 on Friday. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $105.93 and its 200-day simple moving average is $126.44. The firm has a market cap of $16.05 billion, a PE ratio of 13.69, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.93 and a beta of 1.49. CarMax, Inc. has a 12-month low of $96.39 and a 12-month high of $155.98. The company has a current ratio of 2.90, a quick ratio of 0.63 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.42.

CarMax ( NYSE:KMX Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, December 22nd. The company reported $1.63 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.44 by $0.19. CarMax had a net margin of 4.09% and a return on equity of 24.82%. The company had revenue of $8.53 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $7.38 billion. During the same period last year, the firm posted $1.42 EPS. CarMax’s revenue for the quarter was up 64.5% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that CarMax, Inc. will post 7.34 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of analysts recently weighed in on KMX shares. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of CarMax from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $105.00 target price on the stock. in a research note on Tuesday, March 8th. Royal Bank of Canada cut their target price on shares of CarMax from $157.00 to $140.00 in a research note on Thursday, January 27th. Seaport Res Ptn upgraded shares of CarMax from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 27th. Wedbush cut their target price on shares of CarMax from $100.00 to $95.00 in a research note on Friday, March 11th. Finally, Robert W. Baird upped their target price on shares of CarMax from $150.00 to $170.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, December 30th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $149.18.

CarMax, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the retail of used vehicles and wholesale of vehicle auction operators. It operates through the CarMax Sales Operations and CarMax Auto Finance (CAF) segments. The CarMax Sales Operations segment consists of all aspects of its auto merchandising and service operations.

