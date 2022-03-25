Carnival Co. & (NYSE:CCL) Downgraded by Argus to “Hold”

Carnival Co. & (NYSE:CCL – Get Rating) was downgraded by stock analysts at Argus from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note issued on Friday, The Fly reports.

A number of other equities research analysts have also recently weighed in on CCL. Morgan Stanley dropped their price target on Carnival Co. & from $18.00 to $17.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday. The Goldman Sachs Group dropped their price target on Carnival Co. & from $24.00 to $21.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, December 21st. Citigroup dropped their price target on Carnival Co. & from $24.00 to $23.00 in a research note on Wednesday. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft dropped their price target on Carnival Co. & from $25.00 to $24.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded Carnival Co. & from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $17.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Thursday, December 2nd. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Carnival Co. & presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $26.19.

Get Carnival Co. & alerts:

NYSE CCL opened at $18.49 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $18.24 billion, a PE ratio of -2.19 and a beta of 2.07. The company has a current ratio of 0.97, a quick ratio of 0.94 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.35. Carnival Co. & has a 12 month low of $14.94 and a 12 month high of $31.52. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $20.03 and a 200-day moving average of $21.27.

Carnival Co. & ( NYSE:CCL Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, March 22nd. The company reported ($1.66) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($1.16) by ($0.50). The company had revenue of $1.62 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.26 billion. Carnival Co. & had a negative net margin of 497.70% and a negative return on equity of 49.03%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 6142.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted ($1.79) EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Carnival Co. & will post -0.88 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, CFO David Bernstein sold 7,670 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, January 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $21.38, for a total value of $163,984.60. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CEO Arnold W. Donald sold 95,796 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, January 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $19.08, for a total value of $1,827,787.68. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 12.50% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Gemmer Asset Management LLC boosted its stake in Carnival Co. & by 150.7% in the fourth quarter. Gemmer Asset Management LLC now owns 1,331 shares of the company’s stock valued at $27,000 after buying an additional 800 shares in the last quarter. Mogy Joel R Investment Counsel Inc. acquired a new stake in Carnival Co. & in the fourth quarter valued at about $28,000. PSI Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Carnival Co. & in the third quarter valued at about $38,000. Lindbrook Capital LLC boosted its stake in Carnival Co. & by 342.3% in the third quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC now owns 1,548 shares of the company’s stock valued at $39,000 after buying an additional 1,198 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Shore Point Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Carnival Co. & in the fourth quarter valued at about $40,000. 51.86% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Carnival Co. & Company Profile (Get Rating)

Carnival Corp. engages in the operation of cruise ships. It operates through the following business segments: North America and Australia (NAA) Cruise, Europe and Asia (EA) Cruise Operations, Cruise Support, and Tour and Others. The North America and Australia (NAA) Cruise segment includes the Carnival Cruise Line, Holland America Line, Princess Cruises, and Seabourn.

See Also

Want More Great Investing Ideas?

Receive News & Ratings for Carnival Co. & Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Carnival Co. & and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.