Carriage Services (NYSE:CSV) Releases FY 2022 Earnings Guidance

Carriage Services (NYSE:CSV – Get Rating) issued an update on its FY 2022 earnings guidance on Wednesday morning. The company provided earnings per share (EPS) guidance of $3.550-$3.650 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus estimate of $3.610. The company issued revenue guidance of $380 million-$390 million, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $384.30 million.Carriage Services also updated its FY 2023 guidance to $3.900-$4.000 EPS.

Shares of NYSE:CSV traded down $0.03 during trading on Friday, hitting $54.56. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,727 shares, compared to its average volume of 141,255. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $51.55 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $51.64. The company has a market capitalization of $836.24 million, a PE ratio of 29.35, a P/E/G ratio of 1.05 and a beta of 1.03. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.32, a quick ratio of 0.54 and a current ratio of 0.66. Carriage Services has a fifty-two week low of $33.71 and a fifty-two week high of $66.33.

Carriage Services (NYSE:CSV – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, February 22nd. The company reported $0.78 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.76 by $0.02. Carriage Services had a net margin of 8.82% and a return on equity of 27.47%. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.57 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts expect that Carriage Services will post 3.55 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, March 1st. Stockholders of record on Monday, February 7th were issued a $0.112 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, February 4th. This represents a $0.45 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.82%. Carriage Services’s payout ratio is 24.19%.

A number of research analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Barrington Research boosted their price target on shares of Carriage Services from $60.00 to $65.00 in a research note on Thursday, February 24th. Sidoti upped their target price on shares of Carriage Services from $71.00 to $77.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research report on Monday, December 20th. B. Riley upped their target price on shares of Carriage Services from $60.00 to $76.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 28th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Carriage Services from a hold rating to a buy rating and set a $56.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Monday, February 28th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of Buy and an average price target of $67.60.

In other news, insider Adeola Olaniyan sold 526 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Sunday, February 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $49.49, for a total value of $26,031.74. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, SVP Shawn R. Phillips sold 1,201 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $51.16, for a total transaction of $61,443.16. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 11.30% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Morgan Stanley raised its position in shares of Carriage Services by 21.9% during the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 118,413 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,378,000 after buying an additional 21,260 shares in the last quarter. Royal Bank of Canada raised its position in shares of Carriage Services by 2.3% during the 3rd quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 26,538 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,183,000 after buying an additional 598 shares in the last quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA raised its position in shares of Carriage Services by 169.4% during the 3rd quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 4,392 shares of the company’s stock worth $196,000 after buying an additional 2,762 shares in the last quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors raised its position in shares of Carriage Services by 67.0% during the 3rd quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 780 shares of the company’s stock worth $35,000 after buying an additional 313 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp raised its position in shares of Carriage Services by 5.0% during the 3rd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 141,789 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,322,000 after buying an additional 6,751 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 72.46% of the company’s stock.

Carriage Services, Inc engages in the provision of funeral and cemetery services. It operates through the Funeral Home and Cemetery segments. The Funeral Home segment offers a complete suite of services to meet families’ funeral needs, including consultation, the removal and preparation of remains, the sale of caskets and related funeral merchandise, the use of funeral homes for visitation and remembrance services and transportation services.

