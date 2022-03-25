Carrier Global Co. (NYSE:CARR) Shares Sold by New York State Teachers Retirement System

New York State Teachers Retirement System trimmed its position in Carrier Global Co. (NYSE:CARR – Get Rating) by 0.5% in the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 928,747 shares of the company’s stock after selling 4,568 shares during the quarter. New York State Teachers Retirement System’s holdings in Carrier Global were worth $50,375,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. National Bank of Canada FI acquired a new position in Carrier Global in the fourth quarter worth about $9,284,000. Ellevest Inc. grew its stake in Carrier Global by 4.5% in the fourth quarter. Ellevest Inc. now owns 8,039 shares of the company’s stock worth $436,000 after purchasing an additional 349 shares in the last quarter. Fieldpoint Private Securities LLC grew its stake in Carrier Global by 1.6% in the fourth quarter. Fieldpoint Private Securities LLC now owns 14,990 shares of the company’s stock worth $813,000 after purchasing an additional 240 shares in the last quarter. Strs Ohio grew its stake in Carrier Global by 11.7% in the fourth quarter. Strs Ohio now owns 51,275 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,781,000 after purchasing an additional 5,387 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Lake Street Financial LLC bought a new position in Carrier Global in the fourth quarter worth about $608,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 84.12% of the company’s stock.

In other Carrier Global news, VP Kyle Crockett sold 3,682 shares of Carrier Global stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $45.73, for a total transaction of $168,377.86. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Insiders own 0.24% of the company’s stock.

Carrier Global stock traded down $0.35 during mid-day trading on Thursday, hitting $46.17. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 2,674,494 shares, compared to its average volume of 5,207,419. The company has a quick ratio of 1.42, a current ratio of 1.72 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.34. The stock has a market capitalization of $39.38 billion, a P/E ratio of 24.88, a P/E/G ratio of 2.14 and a beta of 1.22. Carrier Global Co. has a twelve month low of $39.58 and a twelve month high of $58.89. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $46.15 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $51.23.

Carrier Global (NYSE:CARR – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, February 7th. The company reported $0.44 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.39 by $0.05. The firm had revenue of $5.10 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.82 billion. Carrier Global had a net margin of 8.07% and a return on equity of 28.50%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 11.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $0.31 earnings per share. Equities analysts expect that Carrier Global Co. will post 2.26 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of brokerages have issued reports on CARR. Vertical Research cut shares of Carrier Global from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $57.00 target price on the stock. in a report on Monday, January 3rd. Barclays raised their target price on shares of Carrier Global from $62.00 to $65.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 4th. OTR Global raised shares of Carrier Global to a “positive” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 25th. Wells Fargo & Company cut their price target on Carrier Global from $56.00 to $50.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, February 9th. Finally, Citigroup cut their price target on Carrier Global from $59.00 to $55.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, February 9th. Eleven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $56.65.

Carrier Global Corporation provides heating, ventilating, and air conditioning (HVAC), refrigeration, fire, security, and building automation technologies worldwide. It operates through three segments: HVAC, Refrigeration, and Fire & Security. The HVAC segment provides products, controls, services, and solutions to meet the heating and cooling needs of residential and commercial customers.

