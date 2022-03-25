Carter’s (NYSE:CRI) Releases FY 2022 Earnings Guidance

Carter’s (NYSE:CRI – Get Rating) updated its FY 2022 earnings guidance on Friday. The company provided earnings per share (EPS) guidance of $8.810-$8.970 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus estimate of $7.910. The company issued revenue guidance of $3.56 billion-$3.59 billion, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $3.57 billion.Carter’s also updated its Q1 2022 guidance to $1.250-$1.350 EPS.

Several equities research analysts recently weighed in on the company. Citigroup increased their price target on Carter’s from $124.00 to $127.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a report on Monday, February 28th. StockNews.com upgraded Carter’s from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research report on Thursday. Wedbush upgraded Carter’s from a neutral rating to an outperform rating and set a $108.00 target price for the company in a research note on Monday, March 7th. Finally, UBS Group upped their target price on Carter’s from $110.00 to $112.00 and gave the company a neutral rating in a research note on Monday, March 7th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Carter’s currently has a consensus rating of Buy and an average target price of $115.67.

Carter’s stock opened at $93.93 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.84 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.01, a PEG ratio of 1.04 and a beta of 1.31. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $92.88 and a 200 day moving average price of $98.15. Carter’s has a 52 week low of $84.41 and a 52 week high of $116.92. The company has a current ratio of 2.62, a quick ratio of 1.73 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.04.

Carter’s ( NYSE:CRI Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Friday, February 25th. The textile maker reported $2.31 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.03 by $0.28. Carter’s had a return on equity of 33.15% and a net margin of 9.74%. The business had revenue of $1.06 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.03 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $2.46 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 7.3% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts predict that Carter’s will post 8.93 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 18th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, March 8th were paid a $0.75 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, March 7th. This represents a $3.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.19%. This is a positive change from Carter’s’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.60. Carter’s’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 38.36%.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of CRI. LPL Financial LLC boosted its holdings in Carter’s by 3.3% in the third quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 8,361 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $813,000 after purchasing an additional 271 shares during the last quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC grew its position in shares of Carter’s by 5.0% in the 4th quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 122,338 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $12,383,000 after acquiring an additional 5,820 shares in the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. grew its position in shares of Carter’s by 11.1% in the 4th quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 193,034 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $19,539,000 after acquiring an additional 19,238 shares in the last quarter. MML Investors Services LLC grew its position in shares of Carter’s by 15.9% in the 4th quarter. MML Investors Services LLC now owns 2,665 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $270,000 after acquiring an additional 365 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Sei Investments Co. grew its position in shares of Carter’s by 1.9% in the 4th quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 114,801 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $11,617,000 after acquiring an additional 2,176 shares in the last quarter. 99.44% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Carter’s, Inc engages in the marketing of apparel for babies and young children. It operates through the following segments: U.S. Retail, U.S. Wholesale, and International. The U.S. retail segment consists of sales of products in retail and online stores. The U.S. Wholesale segment includes sales in the United States of products to wholesale partners.

