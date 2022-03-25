Casa Systems (NASDAQ:CASA) Updates FY 2022 Earnings Guidance

Casa Systems (NASDAQ:CASA – Get Rating) updated its FY 2022 earnings guidance on Thursday. The company provided earnings per share guidance of $0.100-$0.280 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus earnings per share estimate of $0.230. The company issued revenue guidance of $380 million-$430 million, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $397.21 million.

A number of analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Casa Systems from a strong sell rating to a hold rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 4th. Macquarie started coverage on shares of Casa Systems in a report on Friday, January 21st. They issued an outperform rating and a $8.00 price objective for the company. Finally, TheStreet downgraded shares of Casa Systems from a c rating to a d+ rating in a report on Friday, February 25th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $7.90.

Casa Systems stock traded down $0.07 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching $4.93. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 374,325 shares, compared to its average volume of 189,278. Casa Systems has a twelve month low of $3.68 and a twelve month high of $10.57. The firm has a market cap of $416.32 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 164.39 and a beta of 1.13. The company has a current ratio of 3.91, a quick ratio of 2.97 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.35. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $4.39 and a 200-day moving average price of $5.39.

Casa Systems ( NASDAQ:CASA Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 24th. The company reported $0.04 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. Casa Systems had a net margin of 0.80% and a return on equity of 0.38%. The company had revenue of $105.10 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $103.90 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.23 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts expect that Casa Systems will post 0.1 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. BlackRock Inc. lifted its holdings in Casa Systems by 1.0% in the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 2,278,743 shares of the company’s stock worth $12,921,000 after purchasing an additional 21,767 shares during the period. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. lifted its holdings in Casa Systems by 21.0% in the fourth quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 421,997 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,393,000 after purchasing an additional 73,324 shares during the period. Sei Investments Co. lifted its holdings in Casa Systems by 1,577.0% in the fourth quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 403,739 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,289,000 after purchasing an additional 379,664 shares during the period. Renaissance Technologies LLC lifted its holdings in Casa Systems by 3.8% in the fourth quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 351,696 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,994,000 after purchasing an additional 12,896 shares during the period. Finally, Morgan Stanley lifted its holdings in Casa Systems by 2.6% in the third quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 134,361 shares of the company’s stock worth $912,000 after purchasing an additional 3,419 shares during the period. 68.25% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Casa Systems, Inc engages in the provision and development of digital cable video and broadband services. Its products include cable, fixed, mobile, optical, Wi-Fi networks, and Casa access devices. The company was founded by Jerry Guo in 2003 and is headquartered in Andover, MA.

