Castle Hits 24 Hour Volume of $151.00 (CSTL)

Castle (CSTL) traded up 85.9% against the U.S. dollar during the 1-day period ending at 23:00 PM ET on March 24th. One Castle coin can now be bought for $0.0072 or 0.00000017 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. Over the last week, Castle has traded up 750.4% against the U.S. dollar. Castle has a total market cap of $162,114.04 and $151.00 worth of Castle was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Dash (DASH) traded up 1.2% against the dollar and now trades at $128.59 or 0.00292670 BTC.

Secret (SCRT) traded up 2.3% against the dollar and now trades at $4.90 or 0.00011151 BTC.

Immutable X (IMX) traded down 1.8% against the dollar and now trades at $2.16 or 0.00004911 BTC.

DigitalBits (XDB) traded 19% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.52 or 0.00001172 BTC.

MimbleWimbleCoin (MWC) traded 0.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $15.50 or 0.00035270 BTC.

Boson Protocol (BOSON) traded 0.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.20 or 0.00002733 BTC.

Inverse Finance (INV) traded 3.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $314.66 or 0.00716184 BTC.

Meme (MEME) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $409.51 or 0.00754320 BTC.

SYNC Network (SYNC) traded 4.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0239 or 0.00000054 BTC.

CPChain (CPC) traded 2.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0062 or 0.00000014 BTC.

Castle Profile

Castle (CSTL) is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the X11 hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was November 9th, 2017. Castle’s total supply is 22,362,176 coins. Castle’s official Twitter account is @Castle_CSTL . Castle’s official website is projectcastle.tech

According to CryptoCompare, “Castle has built Axioms, a decentralized crypto platform where businesses can buy airdrop automation on the platform using its coins. The platform is accessible here: https://platform.axioms.app . Castle will provide a platform where every person who is launching a coin can decide the requirements for users to receive airdrops. Born from a community of crypto enthusiasts, the founders of castle seek to revolutionize the way airdrops are distributed at the click of finger button. “

Castle Coin Trading

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Castle directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Castle should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Castle using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

