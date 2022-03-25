Catalyst Metals Limited (ASX:CYL) Insider Robin Scrimgeour Purchases 50,000 Shares

Catalyst Metals Limited (ASX:CYL – Get Rating) insider Robin Scrimgeour acquired 50,000 shares of Catalyst Metals stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 22nd. The shares were purchased at an average price of A$1.90 ($1.41) per share, with a total value of A$95,200.00 ($70,518.52).
The company has a quick ratio of 1.35, a current ratio of 1.53 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.65.
About Catalyst Metals (Get Rating)
