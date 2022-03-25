Caterpillar Inc. (NYSE:CAT) Expected to Announce Earnings of $2.66 Per Share

Wall Street analysts expect that Caterpillar Inc. (NYSE:CAT – Get Rating) will report earnings per share (EPS) of $2.66 for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks. Seven analysts have provided estimates for Caterpillar’s earnings, with the lowest EPS estimate coming in at $2.23 and the highest estimate coming in at $2.77. Caterpillar reported earnings per share of $2.87 in the same quarter last year, which suggests a negative year-over-year growth rate of 7.3%. The company is scheduled to announce its next earnings results before the market opens on Monday, January 1st.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Caterpillar will report full year earnings of $12.21 per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from $10.87 to $13.40. For the next financial year, analysts expect that the business will report earnings of $14.29 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $11.80 to $16.66. Zacks’ earnings per share calculations are a mean average based on a survey of research firms that cover Caterpillar.

Caterpillar (NYSE:CAT – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Friday, January 28th. The industrial products company reported $2.69 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.23 by $0.46. Caterpillar had a net margin of 12.73% and a return on equity of 35.57%. The firm had revenue of $13.80 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $13.22 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $2.12 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 22.8% on a year-over-year basis.

Several equities analysts have recently commented on the stock. Wells Fargo & Company assumed coverage on shares of Caterpillar in a research note on Friday, March 11th. They set an “equal weight” rating and a $231.00 price objective for the company. Sanford C. Bernstein raised shares of Caterpillar from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $240.00 price target for the company in a research note on Wednesday, December 22nd. StockNews.com downgraded shares of Caterpillar from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Saturday, February 5th. UBS Group increased their price target on shares of Caterpillar from $235.00 to $250.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 12th. Finally, Morgan Stanley decreased their price target on shares of Caterpillar from $166.00 to $164.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, December 9th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $241.35.

In related news, General Counsel Suzette M. Long sold 40,356 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $220.00, for a total transaction of $8,878,320.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CAO Gary Michael Marvel sold 674 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $203.11, for a total transaction of $136,896.14. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders have sold 46,034 shares of company stock worth $10,166,136. Corporate insiders own 0.18% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Camden National Bank raised its position in Caterpillar by 9.6% in the fourth quarter. Camden National Bank now owns 1,833 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $333,000 after acquiring an additional 160 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley raised its position in Caterpillar by 16.6% in the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 5,070,449 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $1,103,482,000 after acquiring an additional 721,439 shares during the period. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans raised its position in Caterpillar by 12.2% in the second quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans now owns 112,800 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $24,549,000 after acquiring an additional 12,231 shares during the period. IFP Advisors Inc raised its position in Caterpillar by 55.5% in the third quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 9,322 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $1,819,000 after acquiring an additional 3,328 shares during the period. Finally, Carroll Financial Associates Inc. raised its position in Caterpillar by 1.8% in the third quarter. Carroll Financial Associates Inc. now owns 8,830 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $1,695,000 after acquiring an additional 160 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 67.11% of the company’s stock.

Caterpillar stock traded up $0.04 during mid-day trading on Thursday, hitting $222.21. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 2,105,463 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,153,575. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.58, a current ratio of 1.46 and a quick ratio of 0.99. The stock has a market cap of $119.08 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.77, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.51 and a beta of 0.93. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $206.57 and a 200-day moving average price of $204.28. Caterpillar has a 12 month low of $179.67 and a 12 month high of $246.69.

Caterpillar Inc manufactures and sells construction and mining equipment, diesel and natural gas engines, and industrial gas turbines worldwide. Its Construction Industries segment offers asphalt pavers, backhoe loaders, compactors, cold planers, compact track and multi-terrain loaders, excavators, motorgraders, pipelayers, road reclaimers, site prep tractors, skid steer loaders, telehandlers, and utility vehicles; mini, small, medium, and large excavators; compact, small, and medium wheel loaders; track-type tractors and loaders; and wheel excavators.

