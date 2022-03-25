Cboe Global Markets (NYSE:CBOE) Sees Strong Trading Volume

Shares of Cboe Global Markets, Inc. (NYSE:CBOE – Get Rating) saw an uptick in trading volume on Friday . 8,102 shares were traded during trading, a decline of 99% from the previous session’s volume of 632,337 shares.The stock last traded at $113.85 and had previously closed at $113.70.

A number of research firms have issued reports on CBOE. Credit Suisse Group assumed coverage on Cboe Global Markets in a report on Tuesday, February 15th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $144.00 price target on the stock. Oppenheimer cut their price objective on shares of Cboe Global Markets from $146.00 to $142.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, February 7th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut their price objective on shares of Cboe Global Markets from $153.00 to $150.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, February 7th. Finally, Rosenblatt Securities increased their target price on Cboe Global Markets from $150.00 to $152.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 8th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $134.33.

Get Cboe Global Markets alerts:

The company has a current ratio of 1.23, a quick ratio of 1.23 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26. The business has a 50-day moving average of $117.68 and a 200 day moving average of $124.12. The firm has a market capitalization of $12.30 billion, a PE ratio of 24.04, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.86 and a beta of 0.63.

Cboe Global Markets ( NYSE:CBOE Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Friday, February 4th. The company reported $1.70 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.53 by $0.17. Cboe Global Markets had a net margin of 14.65% and a return on equity of 17.48%. The company had revenue of $390.50 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $387.21 million. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Cboe Global Markets, Inc. will post 5.21 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Cboe Global Markets Company Profile (NYSE:CBOE)

Cboe Global Markets, Inc engages in the provision of trading and investment solutions to investors. It operates through the following business segments: Options, North American Equities, Futures, European Equities, and Global FX. The Options segment includes options exchange business, which lists for trading options on market indexes (index options), as well as on non-exclusive multiply-listed options.

Further Reading

Want More Great Investing Ideas?

Receive News & Ratings for Cboe Global Markets Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Cboe Global Markets and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.