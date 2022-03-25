Celanese (NYSE:CE) Upgraded to “Buy” at StockNews.com

Celanese (NYSE:CE – Get Rating) was upgraded by StockNews.com from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note issued on Thursday.
A number of other research analysts have also commented on the stock. Wells Fargo & Company dropped their price objective on shares of Celanese from $210.00 to $200.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, February 1st. The Goldman Sachs Group dropped their price objective on shares of Celanese from $197.00 to $172.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, December 15th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $175.00 price target (down from $185.00) on shares of Celanese in a research note on Sunday, February 20th. Piper Sandler lowered shares of Celanese from a “neutral” rating to an “underweight” rating and dropped their price target for the stock from $180.00 to $140.00 in a research note on Tuesday, February 22nd. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price target on shares of Celanese from $198.00 to $206.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 1st. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and fourteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $188.40.
CE stock traded up $2.37 during midday trading on Thursday, hitting $143.86. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 538,745 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,009,693. The company has a quick ratio of 0.91, a current ratio of 1.52 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.70. Celanese has a 52-week low of $132.26 and a 52-week high of $176.50. The firm has a market capitalization of $15.54 billion, a P/E ratio of 8.49 and a beta of 1.30. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $149.77 and a 200-day simple moving average of $157.46.
In other Celanese news, SVP Thomas Francis Kelly acquired 1,800 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 25th. The stock was bought at an average price of $141.74 per share, with a total value of $255,132.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Corporate insiders own 0.22% of the company’s stock.
Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Dupont Capital Management Corp boosted its stake in Celanese by 1.4% during the 3rd quarter. Dupont Capital Management Corp now owns 4,639 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $699,000 after acquiring an additional 64 shares during the last quarter. Baystate Wealth Management LLC boosted its stake in Celanese by 55.9% during the 4th quarter. Baystate Wealth Management LLC now owns 184 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $31,000 after acquiring an additional 66 shares during the last quarter. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV lifted its position in shares of Celanese by 3.1% in the 3rd quarter. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV now owns 2,237 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $337,000 after buying an additional 68 shares during the last quarter. Ranch Capital Advisors Inc. lifted its position in shares of Celanese by 2.7% in the 4th quarter. Ranch Capital Advisors Inc. now owns 2,543 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $427,000 after buying an additional 68 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Pinnacle Wealth Planning Services Inc. lifted its position in shares of Celanese by 3.6% in the 3rd quarter. Pinnacle Wealth Planning Services Inc. now owns 1,963 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $296,000 after buying an additional 69 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 95.14% of the company’s stock.
About Celanese (Get Rating)
Celanese Corp. engages in the provision of technology and specialty materials businesses. It operates through the following segments: Engineered Materials, Acetate Tow, Acetyl Chain and Other Activities. The Engineered Materials segment includes the engineered materials business, food ingredients business and certain strategic affiliates.
