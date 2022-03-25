Celanese (NYSE:CE) Upgraded to “Buy” at StockNews.com

Celanese (NYSE:CE – Get Rating) was upgraded by StockNews.com from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note issued on Thursday.

A number of other research analysts have also commented on the stock. Wells Fargo & Company dropped their price objective on shares of Celanese from $210.00 to $200.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, February 1st. The Goldman Sachs Group dropped their price objective on shares of Celanese from $197.00 to $172.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, December 15th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $175.00 price target (down from $185.00) on shares of Celanese in a research note on Sunday, February 20th. Piper Sandler lowered shares of Celanese from a “neutral” rating to an “underweight” rating and dropped their price target for the stock from $180.00 to $140.00 in a research note on Tuesday, February 22nd. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price target on shares of Celanese from $198.00 to $206.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 1st. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and fourteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $188.40.

Get Celanese alerts:

CE stock traded up $2.37 during midday trading on Thursday, hitting $143.86. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 538,745 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,009,693. The company has a quick ratio of 0.91, a current ratio of 1.52 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.70. Celanese has a 52-week low of $132.26 and a 52-week high of $176.50. The firm has a market capitalization of $15.54 billion, a P/E ratio of 8.49 and a beta of 1.30. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $149.77 and a 200-day simple moving average of $157.46.

Celanese ( NYSE:CE Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, January 27th. The basic materials company reported $4.91 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $5.05 by ($0.14). The firm had revenue of $2.28 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.26 billion. Celanese had a return on equity of 48.17% and a net margin of 22.14%. Celanese’s revenue for the quarter was up 43.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm posted $2.09 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Celanese will post 15.56 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other Celanese news, SVP Thomas Francis Kelly acquired 1,800 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 25th. The stock was bought at an average price of $141.74 per share, with a total value of $255,132.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Corporate insiders own 0.22% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Dupont Capital Management Corp boosted its stake in Celanese by 1.4% during the 3rd quarter. Dupont Capital Management Corp now owns 4,639 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $699,000 after acquiring an additional 64 shares during the last quarter. Baystate Wealth Management LLC boosted its stake in Celanese by 55.9% during the 4th quarter. Baystate Wealth Management LLC now owns 184 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $31,000 after acquiring an additional 66 shares during the last quarter. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV lifted its position in shares of Celanese by 3.1% in the 3rd quarter. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV now owns 2,237 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $337,000 after buying an additional 68 shares during the last quarter. Ranch Capital Advisors Inc. lifted its position in shares of Celanese by 2.7% in the 4th quarter. Ranch Capital Advisors Inc. now owns 2,543 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $427,000 after buying an additional 68 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Pinnacle Wealth Planning Services Inc. lifted its position in shares of Celanese by 3.6% in the 3rd quarter. Pinnacle Wealth Planning Services Inc. now owns 1,963 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $296,000 after buying an additional 69 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 95.14% of the company’s stock.

About Celanese (Get Rating)

Celanese Corp. engages in the provision of technology and specialty materials businesses. It operates through the following segments: Engineered Materials, Acetate Tow, Acetyl Chain and Other Activities. The Engineered Materials segment includes the engineered materials business, food ingredients business and certain strategic affiliates.

See Also

Want More Great Investing Ideas?

Receive News & Ratings for Celanese Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Celanese and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.