Centene Co. (NYSE:CNC) Stake Boosted by Huntington National Bank

Huntington National Bank grew its stake in shares of Centene Co. (NYSE:CNC – Get Rating) by 96.3% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 1,001 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 491 shares during the quarter. Huntington National Bank’s holdings in Centene were worth $82,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of CNC. Hanson & Doremus Investment Management bought a new position in Centene in the 4th quarter worth approximately $29,000. JJJ Advisors Inc. boosted its stake in Centene by 90.2% during the 3rd quarter. JJJ Advisors Inc. now owns 485 shares of the company’s stock valued at $30,000 after purchasing an additional 230 shares in the last quarter. Kings Point Capital Management boosted its stake in Centene by 100.0% during the 3rd quarter. Kings Point Capital Management now owns 600 shares of the company’s stock valued at $37,000 after purchasing an additional 300 shares in the last quarter. Glassman Wealth Services boosted its stake in Centene by 50.0% during the 3rd quarter. Glassman Wealth Services now owns 621 shares of the company’s stock valued at $39,000 after purchasing an additional 207 shares in the last quarter. Finally, First Horizon Advisors Inc. boosted its stake in Centene by 164.4% during the 3rd quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 751 shares of the company’s stock valued at $50,000 after purchasing an additional 467 shares in the last quarter. 90.47% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

A number of equities research analysts have recently commented on the company. Morgan Stanley increased their price objective on Centene from $86.00 to $109.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, December 17th. Credit Suisse Group increased their target price on Centene from $75.00 to $86.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, December 13th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their price target on shares of Centene from $84.00 to $88.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 9th. Wolfe Research upped their price target on shares of Centene from $72.00 to $80.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, December 13th. Finally, Truist Financial upped their price target on shares of Centene from $94.00 to $96.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 5th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fifteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $91.61.

Shares of NYSE:CNC opened at $84.71 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $49.38 billion, a P/E ratio of 37.32, a P/E/G ratio of 1.26 and a beta of 0.52. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $82.29 and its 200-day moving average is $75.61. Centene Co. has a 52-week low of $59.33 and a 52-week high of $88.61. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.69, a quick ratio of 1.11 and a current ratio of 1.11.

Centene (NYSE:CNC – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 8th. The company reported $1.01 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.98 by $0.03. Centene had a return on equity of 11.47% and a net margin of 1.07%. The company had revenue of $32.57 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $32.52 billion. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.46 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 15.1% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts predict that Centene Co. will post 5.43 EPS for the current year.

In other Centene news, EVP David P. Thomas sold 4,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, January 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $77.61, for a total transaction of $310,440.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, EVP Mark J. Brooks sold 2,774 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, January 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $80.00, for a total transaction of $221,920.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 1.80% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Centene Corp. operates as a healthcare enterprise, which engages in the provision of programs and services to government sponsored healthcare programs. It operates through the following segments: Managed Care and Specialty Services. The Medicaid Managed Care segment provides health plan coverage to individuals through government subsidized programs through Medicaid.

