Central Valley Community Bancorp (NASDAQ:CVCY) Downgraded by StockNews.com

StockNews.com cut shares of Central Valley Community Bancorp (NASDAQ:CVCY – Get Rating) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research note issued to investors on Thursday morning.

A number of other equities analysts also recently issued reports on CVCY. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods initiated coverage on Central Valley Community Bancorp in a research note on Tuesday, December 21st. They issued a market perform rating and a $24.00 price target on the stock. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Central Valley Community Bancorp from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research note on Friday, January 28th.

Central Valley Community Bancorp stock opened at $23.62 on Thursday. The firm has a market cap of $279.16 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.23 and a beta of 0.67. Central Valley Community Bancorp has a 12 month low of $17.33 and a 12 month high of $23.99. The company has a current ratio of 0.57, a quick ratio of 0.57 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $22.89 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $21.87.

Central Valley Community Bancorp ( NASDAQ:CVCY Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, January 26th. The financial services provider reported $0.57 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.53 by $0.04. The firm had revenue of $21.49 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $20.27 million. Central Valley Community Bancorp had a return on equity of 11.51% and a net margin of 34.28%. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Central Valley Community Bancorp will post 1.91 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, February 25th. Investors of record on Friday, February 11th were given a dividend of $0.12 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, February 10th. This represents a $0.48 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.03%. Central Valley Community Bancorp’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 20.78%.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Private Management Group Inc. lifted its position in Central Valley Community Bancorp by 1.5% during the fourth quarter. Private Management Group Inc. now owns 704,542 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $14,633,000 after purchasing an additional 10,091 shares in the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP lifted its position in Central Valley Community Bancorp by 4.6% during the third quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 532,984 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $11,459,000 after purchasing an additional 23,551 shares in the last quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company lifted its position in Central Valley Community Bancorp by 22.3% during the fourth quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 455,513 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $9,461,000 after purchasing an additional 83,000 shares in the last quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company lifted its position in Central Valley Community Bancorp by 3.8% during the third quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 372,513 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $8,009,000 after purchasing an additional 13,561 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Kennedy Capital Management Inc. lifted its position in Central Valley Community Bancorp by 24.8% during the fourth quarter. Kennedy Capital Management Inc. now owns 248,783 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $5,167,000 after purchasing an additional 49,392 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 48.28% of the company’s stock.

About Central Valley Community Bancorp

Central Valley Community Bancorp is a bank holding company, which engages in the provision of business and personal banking, and wealth management services. It operates through the following portfolio: commercial, real estate, and consumer. The commercial portfolio includes commercial and industrial loans, and agricultural production.

