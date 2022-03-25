Centrica plc (LON:CNA) Insider Amber Rudd Buys 2,279 Shares

Centrica plc (LON:CNA – Get Rating) insider Amber Rudd purchased 2,279 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 25th. The shares were purchased at an average price of GBX 82 ($1.08) per share, with a total value of £1,868.78 ($2,460.22).

CNA stock traded up GBX 2.66 ($0.04) during midday trading on Friday, reaching GBX 84.78 ($1.12). 12,786,157 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 21,959,982. The company has a market capitalization of £4.99 billion and a P/E ratio of 4.09. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 168.84, a current ratio of 1.11 and a quick ratio of 0.55. Centrica plc has a fifty-two week low of GBX 45.21 ($0.60) and a fifty-two week high of GBX 84.78 ($1.12). The business has a 50-day moving average price of GBX 75.94 and a two-hundred day moving average price of GBX 67.30.

A number of equities research analysts have recently commented on the stock. Morgan Stanley reiterated an “overweight” rating on shares of Centrica in a report on Friday. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their target price on shares of Centrica from GBX 87 ($1.15) to GBX 94 ($1.24) and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, March 3rd. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their target price on shares of Centrica from GBX 75 ($0.99) to GBX 90 ($1.18) and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 25th. Barclays restated an “overweight” rating and issued a GBX 112 ($1.47) target price on shares of Centrica in a report on Friday, December 17th. Finally, Citigroup restated a “buy” rating and issued a GBX 100 ($1.32) target price on shares of Centrica in a report on Thursday, March 3rd. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of GBX 90.17 ($1.19).

Centrica plc operates as an integrated energy company in the United Kingdom, Ireland, Norway, North America, and internationally. The company operates through British Gas Services & Solutions, British Gas Energy, Centrica Business Solutions, Bord GÃ¡is Energy, Energy Marketing & Trading, and Upstream segments.

