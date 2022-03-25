CEVA, Inc. (NASDAQ:CEVA) Stock Position Reduced by Ellevest Inc.

Ellevest Inc. cut its stake in shares of CEVA, Inc. (NASDAQ:CEVA – Get Rating) by 21.9% during the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 992 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after selling 278 shares during the period. Ellevest Inc.’s holdings in CEVA were worth $43,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. AdvisorNet Financial Inc purchased a new position in CEVA during the third quarter valued at approximately $41,000. Close Asset Management Ltd grew its position in CEVA by 33,233.3% during the third quarter. Close Asset Management Ltd now owns 1,000 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $43,000 after purchasing an additional 997 shares in the last quarter. Royal Bank of Canada lifted its stake in CEVA by 151.4% in the second quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 2,137 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $101,000 after acquiring an additional 1,287 shares during the last quarter. Cim LLC lifted its stake in CEVA by 9.1% in the third quarter. Cim LLC now owns 4,314 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $208,000 after acquiring an additional 360 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Asset Management One Co. Ltd. lifted its stake in CEVA by 17.6% in the third quarter. Asset Management One Co. Ltd. now owns 5,179 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $220,000 after acquiring an additional 776 shares during the last quarter. 80.12% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of CEVA stock opened at $40.44 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $938.37 million, a PE ratio of 4,044.00, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 15.17 and a beta of 1.04. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $38.31 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $42.22. CEVA, Inc. has a 52-week low of $32.45 and a 52-week high of $60.77.

CEVA ( NASDAQ:CEVA Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 15th. The semiconductor company reported $0.12 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.04 by $0.08. CEVA had a net margin of 0.32% and a return on equity of 1.15%. The firm had revenue of $34.10 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $32.68 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.06 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 21.4% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that CEVA, Inc. will post 0.13 EPS for the current year.

In other news, EVP Issachar Ohana sold 6,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $38.68, for a total value of $232,080.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. 2.70% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Separately, Rosenblatt Securities upgraded shares of CEVA from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their target price for the company from $50.00 to $60.00 in a research note on Wednesday, February 16th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, CEVA presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $60.83.

CEVA, Inc engages in the licensing of signal processing platforms and artificial intelligence processors to chip manufacturers. The firm offers Digital Signal Processors, AI processors, wireless platforms and complementary software for sensor fusion, image enhancement, computer vision, voice input and artificial intelligence.

