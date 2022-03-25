CF Industries Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:CF) Given Consensus Recommendation of “Buy” by Analysts

CF Industries Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:CF – Get Rating) has been given a consensus recommendation of “Buy” by the seventeen analysts that are covering the stock, Marketbeat reports. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating on the company. The average 12 month target price among analysts that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $86.90.

CF has been the topic of several research analyst reports. UBS Group increased their target price on shares of CF Industries from $70.00 to $83.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 4th. Mizuho increased their target price on shares of CF Industries from $65.00 to $78.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 15th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of CF Industries from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $78.00 target price on the stock. in a research note on Wednesday, February 2nd. Stifel Nicolaus increased their target price on shares of CF Industries from $68.00 to $78.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 1st. Finally, Piper Sandler increased their target price on shares of CF Industries from $88.00 to $120.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, March 7th.

In other CF Industries news, VP Bert A. Frost sold 26,890 shares of CF Industries stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $75.00, for a total transaction of $2,016,750.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, VP Richard A. Hoker sold 4,085 shares of CF Industries stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $93.93, for a total transaction of $383,704.05. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 1,360,353 shares of company stock valued at $109,647,792 over the last 90 days. 2.00% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Catalyst Capital Advisors LLC boosted its stake in CF Industries by 64.3% in the 4th quarter. Catalyst Capital Advisors LLC now owns 363 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $26,000 after purchasing an additional 142 shares in the last quarter. Commerce Bank increased its position in shares of CF Industries by 0.9% during the 4th quarter. Commerce Bank now owns 15,854 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $1,122,000 after purchasing an additional 144 shares during the last quarter. IFP Advisors Inc increased its position in shares of CF Industries by 11.5% during the 4th quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 1,703 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $120,000 after purchasing an additional 175 shares during the last quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC increased its position in shares of CF Industries by 5.3% during the 4th quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC now owns 3,863 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $273,000 after purchasing an additional 193 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. increased its position in shares of CF Industries by 1.8% during the 3rd quarter. Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. now owns 10,919 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $609,000 after purchasing an additional 195 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 91.66% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:CF traded up $0.26 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $106.66. The stock had a trading volume of 43,548 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,627,286. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $80.70 and its 200-day moving average price is $67.83. The company has a market capitalization of $22.11 billion, a P/E ratio of 25.22, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.13 and a beta of 1.00. The company has a quick ratio of 1.53, a current ratio of 1.81 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.57. CF Industries has a fifty-two week low of $43.19 and a fifty-two week high of $107.81.

CF Industries (NYSE:CF – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 15th. The basic materials company reported $3.71 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $3.41 by $0.30. The business had revenue of $2.54 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.59 billion. CF Industries had a net margin of 14.03% and a return on equity of 24.09%. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $0.40 EPS. Research analysts expect that CF Industries will post 15.81 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, February 28th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, February 15th were given a $0.30 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Monday, February 14th. This represents a $1.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.13%. CF Industries’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 28.24%.

CF Industries Holdings, Inc engages in the manufacture and distribution of nitrogen fertilizer. The firm owns and operates nitrogen plants and serves agricultural and industrial customers through its distribution system. It operates through following segments: Ammonia, Granular Urea, UAN, AN, and Other.

