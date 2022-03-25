CF Industries (NYSE:CF) Stock Price Up 4.1% on Analyst Upgrade

CF Industries Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:CF – Get Rating) rose 4.1% on Wednesday after Citigroup raised their price target on the stock from $86.00 to $121.00. Citigroup currently has a buy rating on the stock. CF Industries traded as high as $104.62 and last traded at $104.12. Approximately 16,510 shares were traded during mid-day trading, a decline of 100% from the average daily volume of 4,637,722 shares. The stock had previously closed at $100.00.

CF has been the subject of a number of other reports. Mizuho lifted their price objective on shares of CF Industries from $65.00 to $78.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 15th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of CF Industries from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $78.00 target price on the stock. in a research report on Wednesday, February 2nd. Berenberg Bank cut shares of CF Industries from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and lifted their target price for the stock from $70.00 to $77.00 in a research report on Thursday, January 13th. The Goldman Sachs Group boosted their price objective on shares of CF Industries from $91.00 to $131.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 16th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus boosted their price objective on shares of CF Industries from $68.00 to $78.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 1st. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, CF Industries has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $86.90.

In other news, CEO W Anthony Will sold 1,098,645 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $80.27, for a total value of $88,188,234.15. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, VP Bert A. Frost sold 26,890 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $75.00, for a total transaction of $2,016,750.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 1,360,353 shares of company stock valued at $109,647,792. 2.00% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Barings LLC increased its position in CF Industries by 4.0% during the 3rd quarter. Barings LLC now owns 160,240 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $8,945,000 after purchasing an additional 6,212 shares during the period. Osborne Partners Capital Management LLC grew its position in shares of CF Industries by 4.9% in the 3rd quarter. Osborne Partners Capital Management LLC now owns 184,671 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $10,308,000 after buying an additional 8,601 shares during the last quarter. Strs Ohio grew its position in shares of CF Industries by 17.0% in the 3rd quarter. Strs Ohio now owns 38,344 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $2,140,000 after buying an additional 5,585 shares during the last quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp grew its position in shares of CF Industries by 12.5% in the 3rd quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp now owns 166,804 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $9,311,000 after buying an additional 18,472 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Windsor Creek Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of CF Industries by 38.1% in the 3rd quarter. Windsor Creek Advisors LLC now owns 46,853 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $2,615,000 after buying an additional 12,920 shares during the last quarter. 91.66% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

The business’s 50-day moving average price is $80.70 and its 200-day moving average price is $67.83. The company has a current ratio of 1.81, a quick ratio of 1.53 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.57. The stock has a market cap of $22.06 billion, a PE ratio of 25.04, a P/E/G ratio of 1.13 and a beta of 1.00.

CF Industries (NYSE:CF – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 15th. The basic materials company reported $3.71 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.41 by $0.30. The firm had revenue of $2.54 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.59 billion. CF Industries had a net margin of 14.03% and a return on equity of 24.09%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.40 EPS. As a group, analysts predict that CF Industries Holdings, Inc. will post 15.81 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, February 28th. Investors of record on Tuesday, February 15th were paid a $0.30 dividend. This represents a $1.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.13%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, February 14th. CF Industries’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 28.24%.

CF Industries Company Profile (NYSE:CF)

CF Industries Holdings, Inc engages in the manufacture and distribution of nitrogen fertilizer. The firm owns and operates nitrogen plants and serves agricultural and industrial customers through its distribution system. It operates through following segments: Ammonia, Granular Urea, UAN, AN, and Other.

