Champion Bear Resources (CVE:CBA) Sets New 52-Week High at $0.17

Champion Bear Resources Ltd. (CVE:CBA – Get Rating) shares hit a new 52-week high on Friday . The company traded as high as C$0.17 and last traded at C$0.16, with a volume of 115800 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at C$0.14.
The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 58.22, a current ratio of 0.00 and a quick ratio of 0.00. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is C$0.15 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is C$0.12. The stock has a market cap of C$9.05 million and a P/E ratio of -45.00.
About Champion Bear Resources (CVE:CBA)
Featured Articles
- 3 Best Cybersecurity Stocks: Cyber Threats Are on the Rise
- 3 Commodity Stocks to Buy on Dips
- Is NIO The Buy Of The Year?
- The Institutions Shed Darden Restaurants International
- MarketBeat Podcast: 3 Stocks for Your Watchlist
Want More Great Investing Ideas?
- 3 Stocks to DOUBLE This Year
- The 10 Best Stocks to Own in 2022
- 7 Stocks to Buy and Hold Forever
- 9 "MUST OWN" Growth Stocks
Receive News & Ratings for Champion Bear Resources Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Champion Bear Resources and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.