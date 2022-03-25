Charles Carroll Financial Partners LLC Acquires New Position in Microsoft Co. (NASDAQ:MSFT)

Charles Carroll Financial Partners LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Microsoft Co. (NASDAQ:MSFT – Get Rating) during the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund acquired 23,513 shares of the software giant’s stock, valued at approximately $7,908,000. Microsoft makes up 7.9% of Charles Carroll Financial Partners LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 3rd biggest holding.
Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. TFO TDC LLC increased its position in Microsoft by 6,566.7% during the fourth quarter. TFO TDC LLC now owns 200 shares of the software giant’s stock worth $68,000 after purchasing an additional 197 shares during the last quarter. Dark Forest Capital Management LP acquired a new position in Microsoft during the third quarter worth approximately $71,000. Syverson Strege & Co acquired a new position in Microsoft during the third quarter worth approximately $72,000. First Command Advisory Services Inc. acquired a new position in Microsoft during the third quarter worth approximately $127,000. Finally, Strategic Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in Microsoft during the third quarter worth approximately $168,000. 69.41% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.
In related news, Director Emma N. Walmsley bought 1,600 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, January 31st. The shares were purchased at an average price of $311.53 per share, with a total value of $498,448.00. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director Emma N. Walmsley bought 1,700 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, January 28th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $295.48 per share, for a total transaction of $502,316.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Company insiders own 0.05% of the company’s stock.
Microsoft stock opened at $304.10 on Friday. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $296.58 and its 200-day moving average is $310.71. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30, a quick ratio of 2.21 and a current ratio of 2.25. Microsoft Co. has a 1 year low of $231.10 and a 1 year high of $349.67. The company has a market cap of $2.28 trillion, a P/E ratio of 32.39, a PEG ratio of 2.58 and a beta of 0.91.
Microsoft (NASDAQ:MSFT – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, January 25th. The software giant reported $2.48 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.29 by $0.19. Microsoft had a net margin of 38.50% and a return on equity of 45.73%. The company had revenue of $51.73 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $50.80 billion. During the same period last year, the firm posted $2.03 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 20.1% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Microsoft Co. will post 9.32 earnings per share for the current year.
The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 9th. Investors of record on Thursday, May 19th will be given a $0.62 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, May 18th. This represents a $2.48 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.82%. Microsoft’s dividend payout ratio is presently 26.41%.
Microsoft Corp. engages in the development and support of software, services, devices, and solutions. It operates through the following business segments: Productivity and Business Processes, Intelligent Cloud, and More Personal Computing. The Productivity and Business Processes segment consists of devices and platforms, including Office Commercial, Office Consumer, LinkedIn, and Dynamics business solutions.
