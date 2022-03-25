Chemung Financial Co. (NASDAQ:CHMG) Expected to Announce Quarterly Sales of $22.14 Million

Equities analysts expect that Chemung Financial Co. (NASDAQ:CHMG – Get Rating) will report sales of $22.14 million for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks reports. Two analysts have provided estimates for Chemung Financial’s earnings, with the highest sales estimate coming in at $22.57 million and the lowest estimate coming in at $21.70 million. Chemung Financial posted sales of $21.41 million during the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year over year growth rate of 3.4%. The business is scheduled to announce its next quarterly earnings report on Monday, January 1st.

On average, analysts expect that Chemung Financial will report full year sales of $88.40 million for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $87.50 million to $89.30 million. For the next financial year, analysts expect that the firm will post sales of $93.20 million, with estimates ranging from $91.00 million to $95.40 million. Zacks Investment Research’s sales calculations are an average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that follow Chemung Financial.

Chemung Financial (NASDAQ:CHMG – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, January 26th. The bank reported $1.38 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.28 by $0.10. Chemung Financial had a return on equity of 13.10% and a net margin of 28.45%. The business had revenue of $22.68 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $22.03 million.

A number of brokerages have weighed in on CHMG. Zacks Investment Research cut Chemung Financial from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, December 27th. StockNews.com began coverage on Chemung Financial in a research report on Friday, March 18th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock.

In other Chemung Financial news, Director Denise V. Gonick sold 800 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $45.62, for a total value of $36,496.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. 13.32% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of CHMG. BlackRock Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Chemung Financial by 11.4% during the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 11,573 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $538,000 after acquiring an additional 1,188 shares during the period. Forum Financial Management LP acquired a new position in shares of Chemung Financial during the fourth quarter valued at $1,039,000. Susquehanna International Group LLP lifted its stake in shares of Chemung Financial by 45.1% during the fourth quarter. Susquehanna International Group LLP now owns 8,573 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $392,000 after acquiring an additional 2,666 shares during the period. Alliancebernstein L.P. lifted its stake in shares of Chemung Financial by 5.4% during the fourth quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 68,930 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $3,202,000 after acquiring an additional 3,547 shares during the period. Finally, Dimensional Fund Advisors LP lifted its stake in shares of Chemung Financial by 2.1% during the fourth quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 90,923 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $4,162,000 after acquiring an additional 1,864 shares during the period. 36.16% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of NASDAQ:CHMG opened at $45.80 on Friday. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $46.06 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $45.98. Chemung Financial has a fifty-two week low of $40.01 and a fifty-two week high of $49.50. The stock has a market capitalization of $213.61 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.12 and a beta of 0.06. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02, a current ratio of 0.73 and a quick ratio of 0.73.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 1st. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 18th will be paid a $0.31 dividend. This represents a $1.24 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.71%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, March 17th. Chemung Financial’s dividend payout ratio is currently 21.99%.

Chemung Financial Corp. operates as a holding company. It operates through following segments: Core Banking and Wealth Management Services (WMG). The Core Banking segment attracts deposits from the general public and using such funds to originate consumer, commercial, commercial real estate, and residential mortgage loans, primarily in the local markets of the firm and to invest in securities.

