Chicago Atlantic Real Estate Finance Inc (REFI) To Go Ex-Dividend on March 30th

Chicago Atlantic Real Estate Finance Inc (NASDAQ:REFI – Get Rating) announced a quarterly dividend on Wednesday, March 23rd, Wall Street Journal reports. Stockholders of record on Thursday, March 31st will be given a dividend of 0.40 per share on Thursday, April 14th. This represents a $1.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 8.85%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, March 30th.
REFI opened at $18.08 on Friday. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $18.73. Chicago Atlantic Real Estate Finance has a 12-month low of $15.50 and a 12-month high of $20.29.
Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Chicago Atlantic Real Estate Finance in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $52,000. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. acquired a new stake in Chicago Atlantic Real Estate Finance during the 4th quarter worth $522,000. Finally, Millennium Management LLC acquired a new stake in Chicago Atlantic Real Estate Finance during the 4th quarter worth $2,546,000. 7.49% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.
Chicago Atlantic Real Estate Finance Company Profile (Get Rating)
Chicago Atlantic Real Estate Finance Inc is a commercial real estate finance company which invests primarily in first mortgage loans to state-licensed operators in the cannabis industry, secured by real estate, equipment, receivables, licenses or other assets of the borrowers. Chicago Atlantic Real Estate Finance Inc is based in CHICAGO.
Recommended Stories
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on Chicago Atlantic Real Estate Finance (REFI)
- MarketBeat Podcast: 3 Stocks for Your Watchlist
- 3 Natural Resource Stocks in Overdrive Amid World Tensions
- 3 Healthcare Stocks With Healthy Fundamentals
- Ollie’s Still Merits a Spot on Your Watchlist
- 3D Systems Stock Giving Bargain Opportunities
Want More Great Investing Ideas?
- 3 Stocks to DOUBLE This Year
- The 10 Best Stocks to Own in 2022
- 7 Stocks to Buy and Hold Forever
- 9 "MUST OWN" Growth Stocks
Receive News & Ratings for Chicago Atlantic Real Estate Finance Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Chicago Atlantic Real Estate Finance and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.