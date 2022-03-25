Chicago Atlantic Real Estate Finance Inc (REFI) To Go Ex-Dividend on March 30th

Chicago Atlantic Real Estate Finance Inc (NASDAQ:REFI – Get Rating) announced a quarterly dividend on Wednesday, March 23rd, Wall Street Journal reports. Stockholders of record on Thursday, March 31st will be given a dividend of 0.40 per share on Thursday, April 14th. This represents a $1.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 8.85%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, March 30th.

REFI opened at $18.08 on Friday. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $18.73. Chicago Atlantic Real Estate Finance has a 12-month low of $15.50 and a 12-month high of $20.29.

Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Chicago Atlantic Real Estate Finance in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $52,000. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. acquired a new stake in Chicago Atlantic Real Estate Finance during the 4th quarter worth $522,000. Finally, Millennium Management LLC acquired a new stake in Chicago Atlantic Real Estate Finance during the 4th quarter worth $2,546,000. 7.49% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

REFI has been the topic of several analyst reports. JMP Securities reissued a “buy” rating and set a $26.00 target price on shares of Chicago Atlantic Real Estate Finance in a research report on Wednesday. Oppenheimer raised their price target on Chicago Atlantic Real Estate Finance to $18.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Compass Point assumed coverage on Chicago Atlantic Real Estate Finance in a research report on Monday, January 3rd. They issued a “buy” rating and a $22.00 price target on the stock. Lake Street Capital assumed coverage on Chicago Atlantic Real Estate Finance in a research report on Monday, January 3rd. They issued a “buy” rating and a $23.00 price target on the stock. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded Chicago Atlantic Real Estate Finance from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Friday. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $22.25.

Chicago Atlantic Real Estate Finance Inc is a commercial real estate finance company which invests primarily in first mortgage loans to state-licensed operators in the cannabis industry, secured by real estate, equipment, receivables, licenses or other assets of the borrowers. Chicago Atlantic Real Estate Finance Inc is based in CHICAGO.

