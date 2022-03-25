Chimera Investment (NYSE:CIM) Rating Lowered to Hold at StockNews.com

Chimera Investment (NYSE:CIM – Get Rating) was downgraded by StockNews.com from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report issued to clients and investors on Friday.
Several other brokerages have also issued reports on CIM. Zacks Investment Research lowered Chimera Investment from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Friday, February 25th. Barclays boosted their target price on shares of Chimera Investment from $11.00 to $14.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research note on Monday, January 10th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and two have issued a hold rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $16.50.
NYSE CIM opened at $12.34 on Friday. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $13.03 and a 200-day moving average price of $14.69. The firm has a market cap of $2.92 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 5.06 and a beta of 0.94. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.09, a current ratio of 0.14 and a quick ratio of 0.14. Chimera Investment has a 1 year low of $11.30 and a 1 year high of $16.85.
Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in CIM. Dark Forest Capital Management LP bought a new stake in Chimera Investment during the third quarter worth about $36,000. Arkadios Wealth Advisors increased its holdings in shares of Chimera Investment by 147.2% in the third quarter. Arkadios Wealth Advisors now owns 3,735 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $55,000 after buying an additional 2,224 shares during the period. CWM LLC purchased a new position in Chimera Investment during the 4th quarter valued at about $58,000. Ahrens Investment Partners LLC purchased a new position in Chimera Investment during the 4th quarter valued at about $64,000. Finally, Fifth Third Bancorp grew its holdings in shares of Chimera Investment by 18.6% during the 3rd quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 6,380 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $95,000 after acquiring an additional 1,000 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 51.26% of the company’s stock.
About Chimera Investment (Get Rating)
Chimera Investment Corp. operates as a real estate investment trust. engaged in the business of investing in a portfolio of mortgage assets, including residential mortgage loans, Agency RMBS, Non-Agency RMBS, Agency CMBS, and other real estate-related assets The firm’s objective is to provide risk-adjusted returns to its investors over the long-term, primarily through dividends and secondarily through capital appreciation.
