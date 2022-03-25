Chimera Investment (NYSE:CIM) Rating Lowered to Hold at StockNews.com

Chimera Investment (NYSE:CIM – Get Rating) was downgraded by StockNews.com from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report issued to clients and investors on Friday.

Several other brokerages have also issued reports on CIM. Zacks Investment Research lowered Chimera Investment from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Friday, February 25th. Barclays boosted their target price on shares of Chimera Investment from $11.00 to $14.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research note on Monday, January 10th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and two have issued a hold rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $16.50.

NYSE CIM opened at $12.34 on Friday. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $13.03 and a 200-day moving average price of $14.69. The firm has a market cap of $2.92 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 5.06 and a beta of 0.94. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.09, a current ratio of 0.14 and a quick ratio of 0.14. Chimera Investment has a 1 year low of $11.30 and a 1 year high of $16.85.

Chimera Investment ( NYSE:CIM Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 16th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.46 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.38 by $0.08. Chimera Investment had a net margin of 71.47% and a return on equity of 13.61%. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.29 earnings per share. On average, research analysts anticipate that Chimera Investment will post 1.51 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in CIM. Dark Forest Capital Management LP bought a new stake in Chimera Investment during the third quarter worth about $36,000. Arkadios Wealth Advisors increased its holdings in shares of Chimera Investment by 147.2% in the third quarter. Arkadios Wealth Advisors now owns 3,735 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $55,000 after buying an additional 2,224 shares during the period. CWM LLC purchased a new position in Chimera Investment during the 4th quarter valued at about $58,000. Ahrens Investment Partners LLC purchased a new position in Chimera Investment during the 4th quarter valued at about $64,000. Finally, Fifth Third Bancorp grew its holdings in shares of Chimera Investment by 18.6% during the 3rd quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 6,380 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $95,000 after acquiring an additional 1,000 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 51.26% of the company’s stock.

Chimera Investment Corp. operates as a real estate investment trust. engaged in the business of investing in a portfolio of mortgage assets, including residential mortgage loans, Agency RMBS, Non-Agency RMBS, Agency CMBS, and other real estate-related assets The firm’s objective is to provide risk-adjusted returns to its investors over the long-term, primarily through dividends and secondarily through capital appreciation.

